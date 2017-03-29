When and where to buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 in the UK

2:14 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Just to recap, in case you somehow missed it, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has finally landed -- and what an entrance it made.

There was a lot riding on Samsung's first major phone launch since the Note 7 debacle, but the company delivered quite a show -- a Beatles ballad, an ostrich and free Gear 360s for everyone in the audience. Oh, and a bunch of tech too.

Now that the great unboxing has passed, it's time to turn our attention to the truly important questions about the Galaxy S8. Questions like where can I get it, and when? Will I have to remortgage my house to buy one?

For buyers in the UK, the phone will start shipping on April 19, but order before that date directly from Samsung or through some networks and you could receive your phone up to eight days early. This is what we know about pricing so far:

SIM-free from Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S8 starts at £689 up front and its big bruv the S8 Plus Samsung's online store.

EE

The Galaxy S8 costs £10 up front on EE. You'll then have to pay £61 per month for 7GB of data. You could also pay £30 up front and then £56 per month for 5GB of data.

The Galaxy S8 Plus also starts at £10 up front, then for £65 per month you'll get 15GB of data. Alternatively you could pay £30 up front and £61 per month for 10GB of data.

Vodafone

Vodafone recommends you spend £30 on the S8 up front and then pay £47 per month for 24GB of data.

The S8 Plus is pricier, costing £50 up front and then £52 per month, again for 24GB of data.

Three

Samsung's Galaxy S8 starts at £35 per month on Three, with £99 up front, for 500MB of data and all-you-can-eat texts and 300 minutes.

The same package for the Galaxy S8 Plus is £40 per month and £99 up front.

Tesco Mobile

At Tesco, the Galaxy S8 starts at £44 per month and the S8 Plus at £47.50 per month, including 1,500 minutes, 5,000 texts and 3GB of data.

As an introductory offer, the S8 will cost £54.50 per month and the S8 Plus will cost £58 for 20GB a month, 5,000 minutes and 5,000 texts.

Customers can trade in their old phones for money off.

There's no word from O2 yet on Galaxy S8 availability, but we're sure it'll catch up eventually. In the meantime, happy shopping!