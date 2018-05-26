Best Memorial Day sales and deals: Up to $350 off MacBooks, $22 wireless headphones and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Memorial Day weekend is here, and the unofficial start of summer brings plenty of tech deals. We've poked around a bit, sifted through the bargain bin (so to speak) and come up with a few sales worthy of your attention.

Huge sale at Best Buy: The electronics superstore has a wide range of discounts on TVs, MacBooks, smart home gadgets and everything else under the sun. So much, in fact, that we've broken them out into more specific stories and highlights:

All the best Memorial Day deals we've found on smart home products: Everything from Best Buy, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and more.

Best Memorial Day deals we've found on smart home products at Amazon: Echo smart speakers, smart cameras and much more.

DJI Spark drone for $399 with included remote and microSD card at DJI.com: It's not as tiny as the newer DJI Mavic Air, but you can get the still-excellent Spark for less than half the price with the remote thrown in at no extra charge. Read the full details on the Spark deal and the full CNET review of the DJI Spark.

HP, Dell and Lenovo laptops on sale: Three of the biggest names in PCs are each having sales in advance of Memorial Day. Deals include a 17.3-inch Envy for only $920 ($380 off), the new Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 with an excellent 4K-resolution display and great performance from its Intel-AMD hybrid chip is already down $150 to $2,050. A 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 320 laptop is marked down to $570 ($180 off).

Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $55 at Amazon ($14 off): This deal was on Amazon earlier for "National Streaming Day." And now it's back. Bottom line: If you're happy with your existing TV and want to add a great 4K-capable streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus is a phenomenal deal. The 2017 model delivers crisp 4K video and has every app you could want. It's an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice, too: Read our full Roku Streaming Stick Plus review for more.



Apple Watch Series 1 42mm for $179 at Walmart ($100 off): We may well get a new Apple Watch later this year. In the meantime, you can get $100 off the 38mm or 42mm version of the entry-level 2017 version. Yes, it lacks the GPS and full waterproofing of the Series 3 version, but at this price -- cheaper than the new Fitbit Versa -- who cares? Read our full review of the Apple Watch Series 1 here.

UE Wonderboom wireless speaker for $68 at Amazon ($31 off): One of our favorite portable waterproof wireless speakers (read the CNET review of the UE Wonderboom) is marked a a quarter to a third off for most (but not all) colors. Going for a refurb UE Wonderboom will save you a few more bucks.

Anker Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $16 at Amazon: Have an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or any recent Samsung Galaxy phone? Just sit them in this cradle and they'll juice up. Charging isn't super quick, but for overnight (or at your office desk), it's a great way to stay topped off while being able to see the screen. Don't forget to click the virtual "coupon" for an extra 10 percent off.

Anker SoundBuds Slim for $22 at Amazon: With the slightly upgraded SoundBuds Slim Plus ($30) available, the original is on sale for $22 (be sure to click the $2 coupon option when adding to your cart). I reviewed these wireless sports headphones and liked them -- you'll be hard-pressed to do better for the price. Read our full SoundBuds Slim review here.

Additional deals

Expired deals

$30 off Amazon Kindle readers: Today only, the entry-level Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are both discounted by $30.

Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector for $250 at Amazon ($100 off): We haven't reviewed this projector, but we found a lot to like about its big brother, the $800 Nebula Mars. And while this model is limited to DVD-level 480p resolution, the fact that it's literally the size of a can of soda has us ready to take the plunge with the $100 price cut at Amazon today.



Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation for $150 at Amazon ($30 off): I reviewed the HD 4.50 and gave it high marks. If you can't afford the Bose QuietComfort 35 or Sony WH-1000XM2, this is a good alternative. You can also buy it at Best Buy for $150. (Read our full review here).



Logitech Harmony Ultimate One universal remote for $80 ($170 off at Best Buy): Yes, there's a newer version of this remote and no, it doesn't come with the Harmony Hub (you can add it, however), but this is still a good deal on a high-end IR remote that started out at $250. (Read our full review here).

