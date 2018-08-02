Whether you're considering cutting cable to save some money, or you've never had cable but want to augment your video diet with some live TV, you've come to the right place. Live TV streaming services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now may be relatively new, but they signal a much-needed shakeup of the TV establishment.

Sometime in the near future, the humble cable box will seem a lot like a landline phone: an outdated and inflexible technology. A streaming TV subscription, delivered via an app on your phone, TV, Roku, Apple TV or whatever, is a perfectly viable replacement. Prices start at $15 per month, and you don't need to be tied to your TV to watch.

These services have plenty of benefits -- no more cable fees, no more contracts, yay! -- but the savings can be outweighed by other downsides such as internet fees and a lack of things to watch, especially live sports. Chances are your local cable service has more channels.

With all that in mind, here's a guide to the top five live TV streaming services, as well as the other options available today.

How to shop for cord-cutting services

With the exception of Sling TV, every service costs around $40, so the channel lineup of each becomes the biggest differentiator. Other important factors include cloud DVR -- yes, all five now allow you to record and play back shows, just like a traditional cable or satellite DVR -- and the interface itself. This may make it difficult to pick a service from a list, but thankfully, as all of them are available contract-free, it's easy to try each of them one at a time to see which you prefer!

Keep in mind that, especially if you have more than one person watching at once, you need to make sure you have great broadband. A 100Mbps download service will cost around $50 to $60 a month, and here's where the savings of cutting cable can get swallowed up. At the end of the day, if you're cutting cable to save money, you may not see much improvement after you subscribe to one of these services -- especially if you opt for a step-up channel package or feature.

Here's a TV streaming shopping list to consider:

Does the service offer your "must have" channels? See CNET's comparison of the top 100 channels here

Does it offer local channels in your area? If not, can you use an antenna?

How good is the cloud DVR?

Does the interface make it easy to browse for shows?

What streaming TV services won't give you

Streaming TV services are great, but there's some things they can't do compared to a traditional cable box. First, it's worth looking at the channels that you can't get with any of these services. The big one is PBS, as it reportedly hasn't acquired the streaming rights to all of the shows that it airs. (You'll find Ken Burns' iconic documentaries on Netflix, for example.)

The other MIA channels include HBO -- not without an extra charge, or not at all in the case of YouTube TV -- and NFL Red Zone and NHL Network, which also are either not available or only as part of a package. In some cases, cable-based channels are available as a separate app, such as HBO Now, and attract their own monthly fee.

If you're used to the 5.1 surround offered by cable or even OTA then you'll probably be disappointed that all of the services only include stereo sound on live broadcasts. DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue do include 5.1 audio on some on-demand material, though.

(Note that CNET is owned by CBS, which is a compensated programming provider on all cable, satellite and online TV services that offer CBS channels, which include Showtime, Pop, CBS Sports and The CW, among others. CBS also owns and operates its own online service, CBS All Access, which is mentioned below.)

The Big Five

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best for: Saving money

Starting price: $25

Step-up packages: Sling Orange + Blue for $40 month, $5 cloud DVR add-on, numerous $5 minipackages, including ABC in a few cities (Orange only)

Missing channels (all packages): CBS, Animal Planet, Discovery, Fox News, MLB Network, Nickelodeon, TCL

Missing channels (Sling Orange): Fox, NBC, Bravo, FS1, FX, MSNBC, USA Network

Missing channels (Sling Blue): ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN

The good: Relatively cheap, flexible channel packages.

The bad: Can only stream to one device (TV, phone, tablet) with Orange package; very little support for local stations; cloud DVR costs extra.

Sling is the company that kickstarted the TV streaming category and still has the cheapest offering of the Big 5 (although sports-free options from Philo and AT&T Watch TV are cheaper at $16 and $15 monthly; see below). The main reason Sling can offer such low prices is it carries very few local stations (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), so many subscribers supplement the service with an antenna. Sling's interface isn't much to look at, but it offers all of the options you need without cluttering the screen. The only real letdown is its arcane live pause and DVR exceptions (you can't record Disney-owned channels like ABC, for example). Its options are myriad, including two base channel lineups (Orange and Blue) and numerous add-ons, so check out Sling TV: Everything you need to know for all the details.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best for: Local channels and unlimited DVR

Price: $40

Step-up packages: N/A

Missing channels: A&E, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, History, Lifetime

The good: Intuitive interface and comprehensive program guide; includes all four local channels in the 99 markets it's available; unlimited storage on cloud DVR.

The bad: Only available in those 99 markets, not fully nationwide. DVR shows replaced by on-demand versions.

Google was comparatively late to the game but it's carved out itself a nice little niche with YouTube TV. Its interface is no-nonsense, even drab, and yet it offers most of the features a cable service can give you -- namely, a robust channel lineup including local channels in just about every area it serves. It also has a very strong DVR, including unlimited storage, with one catch: If an episode you've recorded appears in YouTube TV's VOD library, it gets replaced by the on-demand version -- so you lose the ability to fast-forward through commercials. And unlike Sling and others, it's dead simple: one package, one price, done.

Screenshot by David Katzmaier/CNET

Best for: Channel selection

Starting price: $40

Step-up packages: Three other packages with progressively more channels for $55, $65 and $75

Missing channels: Nothing of note

The good: Comprehensive list of "A-level" channels; TV-like interface including the ability to swipe left or right to change channels; numerous discounts and offers, especially for AT&T Wireless customers.

The bad: DVR is limited and the Roku app is pretty poor.

As you might expect from its namesake satellite TV service, DirecTV Now is one of the most traditional offerings here. Its base $40 package has more worthwhile channels than any of the others, and you can get pretty much any channel as you step up. A recent redesign brought with it a DVR and enhanced on-demand options. The Roku app still doesn't work as you'd expect -- you can't pause live TV, for example -- but in its defense, the service offers the very cable-like ability to channel surf by swiping left and right. It also offers deals on streaming devices and benefits for AT&T Wireless customers, including discounts and being able to stream on your phone without using mobile data.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best for: Hulu fanatics

Starting price: $40

Step-up packages: Optional "enhanced" DVR and multistream plans

Missing channels: AMC, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MLB Network, MTV, NBA TV, NFL Network, Nickelodeon

The Good: Includes Hulu's massive on-demand library, including exclusives such as The Handmaid's Tale.

The Bad: Terrible interface, including a program guide that only lists one show at a time. Standard DVR doesn't let you skip commercials.

The least cable-like of the "Big 5," Hulu's greatest asset is the integration of live TV with its significant catalog of on-demand content. Unfortunately, the interface frustrations apparent with the standard service are amplified once you add live TV. The app generally confuses "simple" with "incomplete." It technically offers a guide, for example, but it's extremely bare-bones. Another issue is that you'll have to pay extra, a hefty $15 per month, to get the ability to skip commercials on Hulu's cloud DVR.

PlayStation

Best for: Commercial skippers and PS4 owners

Starting price: $45

Step-up packages: Three other packages with progressively more channels for $50, $60 and $80

Missing channels: A&E, Comedy Central, History, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon

The good: Solid DVR with unlimited storage that doesn't replace recorded shows with the on-demand version (ahem, YouTube TV). PlayStation 4 users can split-screen multiple channels at once.

The bad: More expensive than others with a worse channel selection.

PlayStation Vue is the slickest of all the major streaming TV providers with a pleasant, evolved interface that is also easy to use. Its DVR is excellent, with unlimited storage and the ability to skip commercials on any show -- although unlike YouTube TV, shows in Vue's DVR are deleted after 28 days. The biggest knock is that it's now the most expensive basic package, but it has fewer channels than any of the Big Five aside from Sling TV, and local channel coverage is less comprehensive, too. You don't need a PlayStation 4 to watch it -- just like the others, Vue has apps for numerous streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV as well as phones and PCs -- but a PS4 is the only way to get its sweet multiscreen view.

Live TV streaming services compared

Hulu with Live TV YouTube TV Sling TV PlayStation Vue DirecTV Now Base price $40/month for 50+ channels $40/month for 60+ channels $25/month for 30+ channels $45/month for 55+ channels $40/month for 60+ channels Free trial Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Availability Many major cities Most major cities (99 so far) Nationwide Nationwide Nationwide Live local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels Select cities only Select cities only FOX and NBC only in select cities, ABC for an extra $5/month Select cities only (for an extra $10/month) Select cities only Video on demand from local channels No Yes No Yes Yes Step-up packages No No PLUS $5/month each (5 or more Sports, LifeStyle, Movie, News, etc. channels per package) PLUS $10/month (some regional sports), $20/month (26 additional channels) $70/month for 120+ channels Simultaneous streams per account 2 3 1 or 3 5 2 Family member/user profiles Yes Yes No Yes No Pause, rewind, fast-forward Yes Yes Only select channels Yes Yes (not Roku) Record shows for later (cloud DVR) Yes Yes (keep for 9 months) Yes ($5 per month, only Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV) Yes (keep for 28 days) Yes (20GB, keep for 30 days) Video on demand/3-day replay Select channels and shows Select channels and shows Select channels and shows Select channels and shows Select channels and shows Parental controls Yes No Yes No No Bandwidth limiter No No Yes No No

Other competing services

AT&T Watch TV

$15 per month, or "free" with certain AT&T Wireless plans



The newest multichannel live TV streaming service includes 30 channels such as AMC, HGTV and BBC America. It doesn't have any sports or local channels, and many of the shows on its channels can be watched on-demand with a Hulu subscription for less.

Philo

Starts at $16



Another cheap service with no sports or local channels, Philo has bread-and-butter cable offerings like AMC, Comedy Channel, Nickelodeon and BBC America. Unlike Watch AT&T, it includes a cloud DVR.

Fubo TV

Starts at $45



Fubo TV is a sports-centric service that also offers a number of other channels including local OTA stations (except ABC) -- and more RSNs (regional sports networks) than any other service. Especially for fans of professional baseball, basketball and hockey teams, Fubo might be the only way to watch regular-season games without cable. There's no ESPN, however, and a convoluted interface and high price mean it's not the first service we'd choose -- sports fan or not.

CBS All Access

Starts at $6



The only major broadcast channel to offer a live channel a la carte, CBS incorporates live local TV in addition to video-on-demand and exclusive content such as Star Trek: Discovery.

Now Playing: Watch this: How to cut the cord for $10: installing an indoor antenna

Don't care about live TV? More cord-cutter staples

Netflix -- One of the first streaming TV services and it's so popular that it's become a catch-all term in the same way as "Magic Marker" or "Coke" in the South. Plans start at $11 a month (HD) and it covers thousands of TV shows and movies including originals like Daredevil and Orange is the New Black.

Amazon Prime Video -- The "other" major streaming service, which is included as part of a $99 Prime Membership or $9 a month. The interface isn't as user-friendly as Netflix, but the service often offers shows not on Netflix, including originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Amazon Prime also has the ability to add channels (HBO, Starz and more) making it a potential one-stop shop.

Vudu/Movies Anywhere -- A digital library (or locker) that incorporates both UltraViolet content and streaming movies and TV that are only available for purchase, like new releases.

It's also worth investigating free, ad-supported services such as Roku Channel, Pluto and Sony Crackle, which offer a wealth of content.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Is an indoor or outdoor antenna a viable option?

If you have a TV in your house -- that is, a screen that incorporates a tuner -- you're part-way to cutting the cord already. While you will miss out on recording features without a separate device, an affordable indoor antenna hooked up to the antenna port on your TV is one of the easiest ways to watch OTA TV. You can also add a DVR such as the TiVo Roamio OTA if you want.

The quickest way to save money on cable is to go cold turkey and get rid of cable and streaming services altogether. Most people don't want to do that, however, and so a good compromise would be to get an antenna (starting from $10; see our comparison of indoor antennas here) and subscribe to a service such as Netflix. That way you'll still be able to watch live programming and also have a choice of on-demand content.

Conclusion

Streaming live TV services are still in their infancy, and the industry is still in flux. For example, most services recently upped their prices by $5 a month, and YouTube TV isn't even breaking even, according to a recent report. While streaming is undoubtedly the future, it will be some time before both prices and the services offered settle in.

That said, if you want a cable-like experience both at home and on the go without the dead weight that a cable subscription brings, then a streaming service is likely the best fit. There's no contract to sign, and if you don't like the service you're on, you can easily switch. So whether you're looking for a basic package such as Sling TV or want to pay more for a deluxe experience from the likes of PlayStation Vue, there should be a streaming TV service to suit you.