Best Cyber Monday deals still available: AirPods, Amazon Echo, laptops and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday 2020 has come and gone, but some deals remain -- for now. As "cyber week" winds down, so will the best deals. Sure, holiday sales will be along soon, but we can't say for sure whether the discounts will be as good. If there's something you want, act now. (Another reason: Long ship times, especially at Amazon.)

Read on for our favorite deals that are still available as of today.

The best Cyber Monday 2020 deals still available

Lowe's The second-gen Mini smart speaker originally sold for $50, though you can easily find it for around $20 these days. This little bundle adds a Google smart plug to the mix, thereby giving your smart home an extra kick-start.

Chris Monroe/CNET The now-discontinued Google Home was a solid smart speaker in its day, and on this day it's a killer bargain: Just $35 with promo code CNET10. I don't recall ever seeing it priced that low; it's literally $5 less than what you'd have paid for the original Google Home Mini. If you need a refresher on the pros and cons, read our Google Home review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon, Walmart, Costco and other stores had the AirPods for just $99 earlier this month (the lowest price on record), but now they're either sold out or back to their original $159 price. For the moment, however, Staples still has inventory and is still offering the $129 deal. Read our AirPods review.

HP First things first: This deal is for Sam's Club members only. Don't have a membership? Grab one right now for just $23 (including free food) and still come out way ahead. Second: If you use cash-back service Rakuten, you'll get 10% back (so about $45) on this purchase. The HP looks to be a solid WFH laptop, with a decent processor (Intel's 10th-gen Core i5), 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a full-HD 15.6-inch display. The backlit keyboard has a full-size numeric keypad, too. Sam's Club also throws in a "2 year warranty care pack," though the details of that aren't explained anywhere on the product page.

Hisense This 75-inch Hisense smart TV has a full 4K UHD display backed by an LED panel. You get Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and DTS Virtual: X technology combined with an Android smart TV interface, which streams channels that include Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Amazon Prime, Showtime, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Sarah Tew/CNET The popular Beats Studio3 are sold out or expired most elsewhere, but Target is still offering these solid noise-canceling headphones for 50% off. Read our Beats Studio3 review.

Juan Garzon/CNET The Roomba i7 Plus has all of the features in the lower-priced i3 Plus -- three-mode cleaning, high suction, self-emptying mechanism in the dock, and more -- but adds smart mapping and keep-out zones, so you can teach the robot exactly where to clean, and where to avoid. Wellbots is the better deal because you don't pay sales tax in any state except New York. But if Wellbots sells out, you can get the Roomba i7 Plus at Amazon for the same price.

iRobot Roomba's most affordable self-emptying robot vacuum, the Roomba i3 Plus includes a three-stage cleaning system and 10 times the suction of base-model Roombas. Wi-Fi enabled, it can be controlled from Alexa or a mobile app.

Tineco Tineco's A10 Spartan is a lightweight cordless stick vacuum that has a 25-minute run time and a handy trigger lock for continuous power. It easily converts from a full-size vacuum to a handheld for small cleanups. The wall charger conveniently also stores the accessories.

Linksys This Linksys AC1200 dual-band router is regularly priced at $90. It has speeds up to 867Mbps, four Ethernet ports for connecting to your wired devices and one USB 3.0 connection for adding external storage devices to your network. Note this was down to $55 on Saturday.

Linksys The Linksys MR8300 is a tri-band router that promises to deliver speeds up to 2.2Gbps throughout your home. It has a four-port Ethernet switch built in and you can extend the wireless network by adding a Velop Mesh Wi-Fi node anywhere in your home.

Tile Tile usually makes you buy a multipack in order to get a decent discount. This is one of the best deals on record for a single tracker -- which just happens to be one of my favorite products. Add it to your keychain, then use the Tile app when those keys go missing. Just as valuable, double-press the Tile button and it rings your phone (even when set to silent).

Chris Monroe/CNET You can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for half-off right now. The 5.5-inch display can display YouTube videos, recipes and video chats, and it's small enough that you can fit it in places the Echo Show 8 is a little too cumbersome for.

Wyze This is actually one of several Black Friday deals still running at Wyze. Others include 20% off the Wyze Cam Pan, the Wyze Cam v2 and a free Keypad with the purchase of a Wyze Lock. Cam Plus is the company's premium cloud service, offering unlimited video storage and motion alerts, no cooldown requirement between video captures, face- and person-detection and lots more. It's absolutely worth it if you're running one or more Wyze Cams (which you will be with this giveaway). The Wyze Cam v3 is the latest version of the camera. It's a winner. Read our Wyze Cam v3 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With its 7-inch touchscreen, the Nest Hub offers more viewable area than the 5.5-inch Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $45). But the real question is whether you want Google Assistant running the smart show in your house instead of Alexa. If the answer is yes, this is an outstanding deal. Alas, Walmart's slightly better deal, which included $20 in Vudu credit, has expired. Read our Google Nest Hub review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 8 is simply a larger version of the Echo Show 5, but that makes it a better candidate for the kitchen and other places you might prefer a bigger display. (It's definitely preferable for video calls.) This matches the lowest price on record for this model. Note that Amazon is currently showing 3-6 months (!) for delivery, but Best Buy has stock right now. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

AOC Expand your desktop workspace with this super slim 1080p monitor, which features VGA and HDMI inputs and comes with a three-year warranty. If that model sells out, there's also an HP V24i for $90, though it has only a one-year warranty.

Tytan Tiles Need a gift for a youngster? This kit consists of magnetic building blocks in a variety of shapes and sizes, so they're great even for toddlers (but also fun for just about any age). At $20, this is around $10 less than similar kits you'll see elsewhere. Want more tiles? There's an 80-piece set for $30 and a 120-piece set for $40. All three come with a drawstring bag and a little car with wheels.

David Carnoy/CNET Insanely popular with runners, Aftershokz headphones rarely go on sale. This price is the lowest I've seen for the Aeropex, the current flagship of the lineup. Why the fuss over these 'phones? Their bone-conduction design lets you enjoy your tunes and podcasts while still hearing the sounds around you (like, say, oncoming traffic). There's an even cheaper option: the Aftershokz OpenMove for $80 (save $20), also the lowest price on record.

Chris Monroe/CNET It's the first-ever sale on Amazon's new version of the mid-range Echo, which arrives with a new HomePod Mini-like orb shape (one that extends to the new Echo Dot as well -- and that's on sale for $29). We liked the improved sound quality and powerful bass in this version. Read our Amazon Echo review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite continues to see a solid discount. This entry-level streamer delivers 1080p video with HDR support (but not 4K). The big missing apps are HBO Max and Peacock (for now), but the Alexa-powered voice remote is top-notch. Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Kojima Productions Score a boxed copy of one of 2019's biggest (and weirdest) games for the lowest price ever. We still don't understand what "stranding" is (just sounds like a misspelled word), but at least you don't have to pay $60 to experience it for yourself. Read our Death Stranding review.

Instant Pot These days, a multicooker is an essential kitchen tool, like a toaster oven or microwave. This Instant Pot Viva can get you in the multicooker business for half price: $49 buys you a nine-in-one gadget that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sous vide, cake maker and more. It has a 6-quart capacity and comes with 15 preset programs for recipes that include soups, beans, rice, ribs and eggs. Read more: The best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals

David Carnoy/CNET CNET's David Carnoy calls the Tribit StormBox Micro "one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard." Usually priced at $40, this speaker is fully waterproof and offers eight hours of battery life. Read our Tribit StormBox Micro review.

Nixplay Usually $260, you can save 15% on the Nixplay Seed Wave 13.3-inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame from Cyber Monday through Dec. 6. It's a wide-screen HD digital photo frame with a pair of built-in Bluetooth speakers. You can pair your phone, tablet or PC to stream music through the frame while displaying your favorite photos.

Bio Bidet This time last year you wouldn't have thought that Cyber Monday would be the time to buy a bidet, but here we are. The Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 replaces your existing seat and delivers multiple cleaning modes, a heated seat, a slow-closing lid, a massage mode and more. Of course, it also includes a remote control.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals that have sold out or expired

Best Buy You'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper laptop. This two-in-one from Lenovo is a Chromebook with a modest MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The display is a 1,366x768-pixel IPS touchscreen, and the laptop can be used as a standard clamshell, tented or flipped around into a tablet. It includes an HDMI port to output to a monitor or TV and a card reader for photo (and other file) transfers. Note that delivery right now is showing "3-4 weeks."

Amazon This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too.

AeroGarden As we roll into winter, I'm already missing my garden -- especially the herbs I grow to make homemade chermoula (my best discovery of 2019). LED-powered indoor gardens to the rescue! There are lots of these on the market right now, some pretty pricey. This is an unusually good deal on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, which supports up to six seed pods and comes with a starter heirloom-salad seed kit.

Bose If ever there was a time to tune out the world, it's now. (Because, you know, election, pandemic, murder hornets...) Sure, there are newer over-the-ear noise-canceling cans from Sony and even Bose, but this perennial favorite was great when it came out and it's still great now -- especially at this price, which rivals the lowest we've seen. Original list price: $350. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's ever-popular Kindle Paperwhite comes in a handful of colors, is fully waterproof (because who knows where you're going to want to do some reading) and, as the name suggests, has an easy-on-the-eyes Paperwhite display. The best part? The battery only needs a recharge about once every three or four weeks. It's usually $130, but you can save $45 right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are hard to talk about without comparisons to the iconic Quiet Comfort 35 II. They sound better, have more features (including Alexa and Bose AR and USB-C charging) and let you hear the world around you with transparency mode. Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.

Juan Garzon / CNET Samsung's bean-shaped answer to Apple AirPods Pro normally sells for $170, making it a compelling alternative on price alone. Woot's $110 deal is one of the best deals on record, making it a must-consider alternative. Assuming you like the shape, you're also likely to like the fit, wireless-charging case, call quality and so on. Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review to learn more.

Amazon The Kindle Oasis usually sells for $250, but you can save $75 on Cyber Monday. This ad-supported model has 8GB RAM and a 7-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite display and is fully waterproof for casual bathtub reading.

Amazon The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display (the 8 is for its size, not a version number), 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery life. Usually $90, you can snag one for $55 right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sold out at Amazon, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a better deal at Kohl's anyway. Not only do you get the same $50 savings, you also get $30 in Kohl's Cash to use between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9. A year ago, CNET called this "the best fitness watch under $200," thanks in part to features like built-in Alexa, solid battery life, useful sleep metrics and more. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

