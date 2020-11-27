Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals: Save now on Kindle Oasis and Paperweight, tomorrow deals on Chromebook, Dyson and even more deals on Monday

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is here and that means we're only a few days away from Cyber Monday. This year, more than ever, we expect Cyber Monday to be little more than an extension of the Black Friday sale events spanning the whole month of November, and we're already seeing some of the deals that will be available from a few brands and retailers.

Now, we strongly advise against waiting for Cyber Monday. If you have your eye on something and it's on sale for Black Friday, buy it now. There's little chance it will be cheaper after today. But if nothing you've seen already for Black Friday has compelled you to pull out your credit card, here are the best deals we've seen so far for the Black Friday after-party that is Cyber Monday. Many of these deals actually start Saturday, but a few won't kick in until the big Monday. Some have already begun even though they were slated for tomorrow. Grab the deals now while they're hot!

Amazon The Kindle Oasis usually sells for $250, but you can save $75 on Cyber Monday. This ad-supported model has 8GB RAM and a 7-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite display and is fully waterproof for casual bathtub reading.

Amazon The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display (the 8 is for its size, not a version number), 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery life. Usually $90, you can snag one for $55 on Cyber Monday.

Molly Price/CNET They're usually $25, but you can snap up these handy Wemo Smart Plugs for just $15 on Cyber Monday. Use them to control anything you can plug in with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. About 45% smaller than the previous model, this plug won't cover both outlets, leaving the second one free to use.

Tineco Tineco's A10 Spartan is a lightweight cordless stick vacuum that has a 25-minute run time and a handy trigger lock for continuous power. It easily converts from a full-size vacuum to a handheld for small cleanups. The wall charger conveniently also stores the accessories.

Amazon's ever-popular Kindle Paperwhite comes in a handful of colors, is fully waterproof (because who knows where you're going to want to do some reading) and, as the name suggests, has an easy-on-the-eyes Paperwhite display. The best part? The battery only needs a recharge about once every three or four weeks. It's usually $130, but you can save $45 on Cyber Monday.

Deals starting Nov. 28

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are hard to talk about without comparisons to the iconic Quiet Comfort 35 II. They sound better, have more features (including Alexa and Bose AR and USB-C charging) and let you hear the world around you with transparency mode. Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.

Hisense's expansive 65-inch TV features a 4K LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and DTS Virtual:X audio. The Android TV streaming video software can be controlled by voice via Google Assistant, plus it has Bluetooth and Chromecast support.

Best Buy You'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper laptop. This two-in-one convertible touchscren from Lenovo is a Chromebook with a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The display is a 1,366x768-pixel HD IPS screen, and the laptop can be used as a standard clamshell, tented or flipped around into a tablet. It includes an HDMI port to output to a monitor or television and includes a card reader for photo (and other file) transfers.

Chefman The Chefman ToastAir 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven does double duty as an air fryer. It has a temperature range from 200 F to 450 F and includes seven presets for different baking tasks. The spacious 20-liter interior accommodates six slices of toast and most standard baking pans -- you can even fit a 5.5-pound chicken without trouble.

Dyson Dyson's V7 Animal is good for people with pets thanks to its ability to clean up pet hair from any surface in your home. It weighs less than 6 pounds and does double duty as a full-height stick vacuum or a handheld vac for smaller messes, and runs for about 30 minutes on a charge.

Linksys This Linksys AC1200 dual-band router is regularly priced at $90. It has speeds up to 867Mbps, four Ethernet ports for connecting to your wired devices and one USB 3.0 connection for adding external storage devices to your network.

Bowflex This deeply discounted Bowflex treadmill features a 7.5-inch full-color LCD console that displays information like distance, resistance and even calories you've burned in real time while the hand grip monitors your heart rate, and it includes Bluetooth connectivity as well. It's powered by a 3.75-continuous-horsepower motor that drives a 20x60-inch tread belt. You can incline up to 15 degrees.

Cyber Monday deals starting Nov. 30

HyperX On Cyber Monday only you can save $40 on the HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset. It features 7.1 virtual surround sound and a 30-hour battery life with Qi wireless charging.

David Carnoy/CNET CNET's David Carnoy calls the Tribit StormBox Micro "one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard." Usually priced at $40, this speaker is fully waterproof and offers 8 hours of battery life. Read our Tribit StormBox Micro review.

Marseille The Marseille mClassic is a plug-in dongle that promises to upgrade the graphics of your Nintendo Switch, original Xbox, PlayStation 3 or other legacy console by upscaling them to 1440p resolution.

Nixplay Usually $260, you can save 15% on the Nixplay Seed Wave 13.3-inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame from Cyber Monday through Dec. 6. It's a wide-screen HD digital photo frame with a pair of built-in Bluetooth speakers. You can pair your phone, tablet or PC to stream music through the frame while displaying your favorite photos.

Linksys The Linksys MR8300 is a tri-band router that promises to deliver speeds up to 2.2Gbps throughout your home. It has a four-port Ethernet switch built in and you can extend the wireless network by adding a Velop Mesh Wi-Fi node anywhere in your home.

Looking for Black Friday shopping tips? Listen to the Cheapskate Show podcast below, and sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.