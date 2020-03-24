Best wireless charging pads under $20

Deal Savings Price









Maybe you recently picked up a new iPhone or Android phone with wireless charging, but with no wireless charging pad included in the box. Fear not -- there are some good deals right now on high-quality wireless charging pads, a couple of which cost less than $10 and three that cost less than $20. We'll update this story as new deals appear.

Amazon The RavPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W Max with QC 3.0 Adapter is normally $27, but there's an $10 coupon on Amazon that brings it down to $17. That's a great deal for a fast-charging pad that comes with a fast-charging power adapter.

Anker Anker sells a few different basic wireless charging pads that look similar. This model is the latest version (it's "upgraded" to fast-charging) and is only $12. It comes with a Micro-USB cable but no AC adapter. In order to activate fast-charging (7.5W or 10W) you do need a compatible power adapter. Basic adapters tend to be 5W. With one of those adapters, your phone will still charge wirelessly, just not as fast.

Mophie Mophie's "Apple-optimized" charging pad retailed for over $50 when it first came out (I use it now). It's now down to $20 for a limited time. This is a 7.5W charger -- the maximum charging speed for iPhones. (Android phones are capable of charging at 10W.)

Amazon This 10W (for Android phones) and 7.5W (for iPhones) wireless charging stand was on sale for $11.55 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's still decent value at $17 (we use it here in the office). On the plus side, you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode. Only downside: It includes a USB-C cable but no power adapter. However, the one that came with your phone will work just fine. This is also available in a 2-pack for $33.

Belkin I use this wireless charging pad everyday at work. When it first came out in 2018, it was $50. Now it's down to $33 (new). But if you're willing to get the "renewed" version from Amazon, it's only $10. That's a great deal for a nice charging pad. It only goes up to 7.5W, but that's all the latest iPhones can do. Includes an AC adapter for faster charging.

