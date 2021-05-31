Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: Save on TVs, air fryers, gaming and more

Deal Savings Price









Best Buy's Memorial Day weekend sale is going strong and runs through today, which means you still have a chance to score big savings on electronics, computer gear, appliances and more.

If you're looking to get a new TV or upgrade a major appliance, now's the time to strike. While there are an overwhelming number of deals on tap, we've done the legwork of sifting through them for you. Below, check out what we think are the best offers from Best Buy's Memorial Day sales event. As a reminder, prices and inventory are always "while supplies last," but when we spot out-of-stock items, we'll try to swap them out for other amazing finds.

Samsung This 82-inch 7 Series Samsung is a smart LED 4K HDR TV that supports Apple AirPlay, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Tizen-powered smart TV feature lets you instantly connect to a variety of free channels from Samsung and your favorite streaming apps. Samsung's Auto Game Mode lets you enjoy your favorite games with minimal input lag and image jitter. It is currently $500 off during Memorial Day weekend.

Best Buy Air fryers are still one of our favorite kitchen aids in 2021, a great way to quickly heat up frozen snacks and prepare anything from pizza or whole chicken to an entire cake. This sleek analog 5-quart Insignia might only be able to handle a few cupcakes but can be just as handy reheating leftovers. It's marked down to $54 this weekend. You can also snag the digital version for $70.

Razer Normally $90, this wired optical mouse from Razer with nine programmable buttons and customizable LED lighting zones is now $30 off. The Mamba Elite's 16,000 dots per inch offers the ultimate precision with no input lag, and the onboard memory can save your settings in case you need to take it on the road.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Turn your old car into a smart car with Alexa voice control. I bought one of these and it has been one of my favorite third-party accessories. Not only can I control Spotify just by speaking, but I can get weather and driving directions without ever taking my hands off the wheel. All you need is a smartphone and an auxiliary input and you're good to go. Read CNET's review of the Amazon Echo Auto.