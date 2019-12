Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019: These awesome deals are all still available on Tuesday

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy doesn't seem to have noticed that it's Tuesday. Or, given the $9.4 billion in sales recorded on Cyber Monday, it just doesn't care. As such, the retailer is still offering Black Friday-caliber discounts, leading to insanely good deals like $360 off this year's Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which comes to $599 with the Type Cover included. Another amazing offer: Beats Studio Wireless headphones are just $210, offering a $140 savings.

There's actually quite a lot more. The great UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker is still on sale for $70 and you can still take advantage of Best Buy's $40 discount on the Amazon Echo Show 5, now available for $50.

A number of products have also slipped -- but just a little -- from their Cyber Monday sale prices, remaining a solid deal. We've got all of the highlights below. And don't forget: To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program (it's free for the basic tier).

Let the online shopping continue!

Sarah Tew/CNET This entry-level configuration of the newest Surface Pro has really, really weak components -- Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD -- but you're still getting the best Windows two-in-one tablet, with the Type Cover thrown in, for $599, its lowest price to date. Read our Surface Pro 7 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Best Buy has the Echo Show 5 with Alexa for only $50 this weekend, matching Amazon. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Gram 17 weighs less than most other smaller laptops. It also has amazing battery life. In fact, its 12 hours of run time made it one of the the top 10 laptops with the longest battery lives we've ever tested. Normally, it's too pricey for us to recommend without qualification. Best Buy's discount makes the case much more straightforward. Read our LG Gram 17 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We think these are the best Beats headphones. And this price is just $10 more than the Black Friday low. Read our Beats Studio3 review.

Ariel Nunez/CNET It was possible to grab these headphones for about $90 on Black Friday. Best Buy's post-Cyber Monday discount is almost as good. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

Best Buy This Best Buy package includes the Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera and two lenses (18-55mm and 55-250mm), as well as a bag and a 32GB memory card. This was out of stock earlier, but it's back.

David Carnoy/CNET It's not the all-time lowest price, but this is still a decent deal, post-Cyber Monday. Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, is on sale for $25 at Best Buy. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has Bose's SoundLink Revolve on sale for $120, which is the lowest price we've seen for it. This model is smaller than the SoundLink Revolve Plus, but it's a good compact Bluetooth speaker. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We like TCL's 6 series for its value. The image quality is good enough and it totally delivers on streaming capabilities and simplicity. This is a good price on the massive 75-inch model. Read our TCL 6 series review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Allergy vacuum does its job without a filter -- and maintains suction over the long haul because of it. It's great with fine particles and bested the competition at deep cleaning. Our only beef is that it's too pricey -- and Best Buy has taken care of that. The price was previously as low as $300, but even at $450 you're making a significant saving. Read our Dyson Cinetic review.

Originally published last month. Updated with our favorite deals now highlighted at the top.