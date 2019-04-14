Best battery life laptops for 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET

It should come as no surprise that battery life is one of the key things we look for in a laptop.

More than screen size, processing power or number of ports, it's the first thing many laptop shoppers think about before making a purchase. After all, you don't want your PC shutting down in the middle of a Netflix binge or coffee shop brainstorming session.

Based on the extensive battery testing conducted in the CNET Labs, these are the PCs with the longest battery-life scores that we've seen over 2018 and 2019.The top five current performers are below, and a full list of the top 25 can be found here.

Our master list includes Windows and MacOS laptops, Windows two-in-one hybrids and Chromebooks running Google's Chrome OS. Not included are Android or iOS tablets.

The specific test used here streams a private video over Wi-Fi on an endless loop. Note that these scores reflect the specific configurations we tested, and that screen resolution and CPU choice are some of the major factors that affect battery life.

LG Gram 15 Sarah Tew/CNET If lightweight, all-day battery life and a large screen size are your top must-haves for your next laptop, the LG Gram 15 is worth the expense. See at Amazon Read the review

Asus NovaGo Sarah Tew/CNET The Asus NovaGo makes good use of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 brain for long battery life and always-on cellular, but the performance feels more like a phone than laptop. See at Amazon Read the review

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon James Martin/CNET Besides adding HDR support and Alexa integration, last year's X1 Carbon update also scored for major battery life. See at Amazon Read the hands-on preview

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 Sarah Tew/CNET The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 laptop is an ultralight pen-enabled convertible with extraordinary battery life for its class, plus it's really, really light (just 2.5 pounds). See at Best Buy Read the review

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Sarah Tew/CNET It's not the most exciting design out there, but the 2019 Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is a slim, lightweight 2-in-1 with extra-long battery life, plus strong performance for its size. See at Best Buy Read the review

