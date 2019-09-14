From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line dominates as many people's top choice, there are other phone makers gunning for its place with fantastic handsets of their own. Of course, all this competition benefits us users, who now have many choices of excellent phones to pick from, and at a number of different price levels. Read on to see what the best Android phones are right now and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review

Google Pixel 3 Best camera Sarah Tew/CNET The Pixel 3's exceptional camera captures great pictures in daylight or dark, and with its secondary wide-angle selfie camera, you can comfortable take group selfies that fit everyone. It also has a nifty software features. like Call Screen, which filters and blocks robocalls. Its successor, the Pixel 4, is expected in October. Read more

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a super-fast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a long-lasting battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read Samsung Galaxy S10E review

Angela Lang/CNET The new-for-2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) Read Google Pixel 3A review

Angela Lang/CNET The Moto G7 is one of the most affordable and reliable phones. Though its single speaker doesn't offer the greatest sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and video, the G7 has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design. It also charges really quickly, which is useful when you need to juice up while on the go. Read Motorola Moto G7 review