Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Phones and accessories

Amazon Prime Day starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) today and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET), and most of the million-plus items on sale are still secret. But we already know about a few phone deals that we can share here. Be sure to check this post throughout the day, as we will be updating it with new deals as we find them. So far, there are a few listed below, but expect that list to grow. Be sure to check out our overview of the Prime Day deals from every product category. Good luck out there!

Remember that the prices listed below don't go into effect until the sale starts: Monday, noon PT (3 p.m. ET). And note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

So without further ado, here are the early phone deals:

Moto G6: One of our favorite budget phones, new for 2018, is now even more wallet-friendly. Prime members can purchase the 64GB Moto G6 for $259.99 on Prime Day ($100 off). Read the CNET review of the Moto G6

Huawei Mate 10 Pro: A terrific high-end device from late 2017 that's still relevant, with superb photography skills and a long-lasting battery. It'll cost $500 ($85 off). Read the CNET review of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

Honor View 10: This affordable powerhouse will sell for $399 ($100 off). Read the Honor View 10 review here.

Honor 7X: For $169 ($30 off), this Android phone has dual rear cameras and a 5.9-inch screen. Read about the Honor 7X here.

Remember that Amazon already has a section of its site devoted to exclusive discounts on unlocked LG and Moto phones for Prime members.

Check back on Monday for even more deals.

This story was first published July 11 at 3:40 a.m. PT, and will continue to be updated throughout the Prime Day event with additional deals.