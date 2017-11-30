If you're looking for a phone that lasts longer for less, the Nokia 2 is now available in the US from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and B&H for $100.

That's a price that's hard for wallet-watchers to ignore, especially when premium handsets can cost ten times that amount. But despite the low cost, you get features like two-day battery life and Android Nougat 7.1.1 software. Other features include:

Enlarge Image Nokia

5-inch LCD HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3



Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor

8-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

4,100 mAh battery

8GB of internal storage with up to 128GB of additional MicroSD storage

Android Nougat 7.1.1

Aluminum frame

Now Playing: Watch this: Nokia finally has a flagship Android phone to get excited...

The Nokia 2 is the latest addition to this year's lineup of Nokia phones. After HMD Global took over the Nokia brand name from Microsoft last year, it released a handful of Android powered devices. The phones range from the flagship Nokia 8 to the low cost Nokia 2, all the way down to the Nokia 3310 feature phone, with several midrange options in between.

This handset will speak to buyers looking for basics, first-time phone owners (like teens) and people looking for second or backup devices.