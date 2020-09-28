AT&T will let you mix and match unlimited wireless plans

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T on Monday said it's giving wireless customers more flexibility by letting them pick a different unlimited plan for each line on their account. The program, which AT&T is calling Unlimited Your Way, lets you select the unlimited plan you want -- Starter, Extra or Elite -- instead all lines having to use and pay for the same plan.

"We recognize that individuals have different wireless needs and not all family members want the same rate plan," said David Christopher, executive vice president of AT&T Mobility, in a release. "With the launch of Unlimited Your Way we're making it simple – now customers can pick the best combination of unlimited wireless plans for each family member – all with access to fast, reliable and secure nationwide AT&T 5G included at no extra charge."

More to come.