Mint Mobile's new unlimited plan includes 5G for $30 a month

Shopping for a single line of phone service that includes 5G, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling and unlimited high-speed data? The best deal right now is a new one from Mint Mobile (famously owned by Ryan Reynolds): $30 a month when you prepay for 12 months. However, if you're not sure you want to commit to the carrier for that long, there's this introductory offer: .

In other words, $90 upfront and you're good till December. And don't overlook your cash-back options: Rakuten is currently offering , and . Meanwhile, American Express is offering certain cardholders a $45 statement credit after spending $90 at Mint Mobile. If you're able to leverage that, plus the TopCashback option, your three-month plan would cost you just $25 (after credits).

Prepaying for three, six or 12 months at a time has always been Mint's thing. Surprisingly, the carrier never had a fully unlimited plan until now. To use it, you'll need an unlocked, GSM-compatible phone. (Mint runs on T-Mobile's network.)

Assuming it's a 5G phone, you'll get 5G service where available. The plan also includes 5GB of mobile hotspot per month (not a ton, granted), free calling to Canada and Mexico and support for Wi-Fi calls and text messages.

I haven't used Mint myself, but I've heard from many readers who are very happy with the carrier. (Your mileage may vary, of course.)

By the way, if you don't need unlimited data, Mint has other plans starting at just $15 a month, with nearly all the same features.

