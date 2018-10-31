AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon reportedly won't support eSIM until late 2018

Kent German/CNET

Apple's iOS 12.1 update brought digital eSim support to the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR on Tuesday, but US carriers won't support the feature until later in the year due to reported technical problems.

eSIM is the software-based version of the traditional plastic chip that identifies you to your carrier, and Apple highlighted it and the new iPhones' dual SIM capabilities during the company's September event.

This allows iPhone users to switch between two numbers on the same device.

However, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon all won't support eSIM immediately, according to MacRumors, which highlighted technical issues the feature creates.

AT&T is reportedly telling customers that eSIM support is delayed until late 2018 because it causes problems linked to visual voicemail. T-Mobile told PCMag that it's working on eSIM support and that it'll be available "when its software is ready."

Verizon customers suffer from performance problems if they activate eSIMs from other companies, PCMag reported. The connection is apparently downgraded to the 2G CDMA network if the physical Verizon SIM is relegated to a "secondary"position.

Sprint, the fourth major US carrier, isn't included on Apple's list of those supporting eSIM, but said it will offer the feature at some point.

Neither AT&T, T-Mobile nor Verizon immediately responded to requests for comment.

