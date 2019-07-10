AT&T makes it harder for spam callers to reach you

AT&T is now making its Call Protect fraud caller blocking service a default for its new mobile customers.
If you're an existing customer, don't worry: the company says it's making this feature default for you, too, in the coming months.
The company said Tuesday it was able to make this change thanks to a ruling by the Federal Communications Commission last month that lets US carriers "aggressively block" unwanted robocalls, allowing them to turn on blocking features by default instead of as an opt-in service.
This work comes amid growing concern from the federal government and customers about spam calls. The FCC has said frustration over robocalls is the No. 1 complaint it receives from consumers, amounting to hundreds of thousands of grievances filed every year. Also, the number of unwanted robocalls skyrocketed 46% from 2017 to 2018, according to caller ID service Hiya.
For any existing AT&T customers interested in using Call Protect now, you can download the service as an app or turn it on through your myAT&T account. The company has already rolled out a suspected spam caller alert for existing customers, too, and says it plans to add more tools to fight robocalls in the coming months.
