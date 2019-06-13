Apple's restrictions on kids apps will hurt PBS, broadcaster says

Sarah Tew/CNET

PBS faces challenges beyond the Trump administration's efforts to defund it. Paula Kerger, CEO of the nonprofit broadcaster, says PBS has encountered obstacles from Google, Facebook and most recently Apple.

During a Recode conference in Arizona, Kerger said Tuesday that a new restriction from Apple will limit how PBS can work with third-party developers and will ultimately harm the PBS Kids app.

Apple plans to limit third-party tracking in apps listed under the kids category in the App Store. The decision, which goes into effect Sept. 3, is meant to protect younger users.

Kerger said the PBS Kids app is not trying to steal data. PBS uses the data to build, tweak and make the apps more effective educational tools, she said.

"We're not selling stuff to kids," Kerger said.

If Apple's new guidelines kick in as planned, Kerger said PBS Kids will have to be taken down.

"We have millions of kids that are using our apps, so it's a challenge," Kerger said.

PBS is talking to Apple about the restrictions. PBS and Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.