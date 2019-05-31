Apple to limit third-party tracking in kids apps, report says

James Martin/CNET

Privacy is a primary focus for some of the biggest tech companies, and Apple took another step in protecting children from being tracked.

The iPhone maker will reportedly begin limiting third-party tracking in apps listed under the Kids category in the App Store according to the Wall Street Journal Friday. Trackers in some of these apps were used for marketing, ads and analytical purposes.

Earlier in the week. Apple listed its approval process and guidelines for apps in the App Store. It says it will ensure apps are held to a "high standard for privacy, security and content." The company also began clamping down on iPhone parenting apps that allowed parents to manage their children's phones over privacy concerns. It even opened a site called PrivacyIsImportant.com, but has yet to add any content.

The company is not limiting itself to just software. Near its new Apple Park campus, there is a secret facility where chips are undergoing stress tests to determine if they are vulnerable to an attack under extreme temperatures.

Apple didn't reply to a request for comment, but it may have more about changes to privacy at its upcoming WWDC 2019.