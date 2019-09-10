Apple's new U1 chip hints at future Tile-like tracking system

Shara Tibken/CNET

Apple's long-rumored Tile rival never materialized at the company's iPhone 11 event, but the company is seemingly laying the groundwork for the new product inside its latest iPhones.

Called the U1, Apple has added the new chip to its iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max phones. While not mentioned on stage, on both phones' respective product pages the company is quietly building it up. Touting the ability for spatial awareness, Apple's new chip takes advantage of ultra wideband technology, which it says will allow for increased precision when locating other U1-equipped Apple devices by offering "GPS at the scale of your living room."

Beyond tracking, the technology will also give AirDrop a boost. Combined with iOS 13, the iPhone 11 line will be able to AirDrop files just by pointing your iPhone at there's, which will have their name pop up first on your list. This new feature will be available in iOS 13.1 which arrives on September 30.

Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

The new technology was expected to be at the center of that rumored new tracking system that would allow you to purchase small trackers that can be attached to items like keys or a backpack which you could then locate through Apple's Find My iOS app. That system, of course, was never announced.

Apple did, however, tease that it has big plans for the U1 vaguely writing on the 11 Pro page that the new chip is "like adding another sense to iPhone" and is "going to lead to amazing new capabilities."