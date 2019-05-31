Apple's new file size limit lets you download 200MB apps without Wi-FI

Apple

As Apple's WWDC 2019 approaches, the company made a new change to its App Store that might make downloading apps a little easier, but those on limited data plans should be wary.

Apple's cellular download limits for apps increased this week from 150MB to 200MB in the App Store. The change was spotted earlier by 9to5Mac. This means users will not see a message telling them to connect to Wi-Fi to download apps below the new file size limit.

The last time Apple changed the download limits was September 2017, bumping it up from 100MB to 150MB. It tends to make the change every few years as cellular data services improve, such as in 2012 when the jump from 3G to 4G spurred the company to increase the data limit to a whopping 50MB.

With 5G networks currently tested by T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, the iPhone maker seems to be prepping for the jump in speed coming.

Apple didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.