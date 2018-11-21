Apple's main iPhone assembler reportedly plans to slash $2.9B from its costs

Afp / AFP/Getty Images

Chinese iPhone assembler Foxconn reportedly intends to slash 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) from its expenses in 2019.

The company, which is the biggest assembler of Apple's phones, reckons 2019 is going to be a "a very difficult and competitive year," Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing an internal company memo.

Foxconn intends to cut about 10 percent of its non-technical staff, the outlet noted.

Neither Apple nor Foxconn immediately responded to requests for comment.