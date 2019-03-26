Apple's iPhones infringe Qualcomm patent and should be banned, ITC judge says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's iPhones have infringed a Qualcomm patent and should be banned from sale, an International Trade Commission judge recommended on Tuesday.

Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara, in an initial determination issued Tuesday, said that Apple has infringed claim 1 of Qualcomm's US Patent No. 8,063,674, which relates to power management in computing devices. For that reason, she wrote, iPhones should be banned from sale in the US. McNamara found that Apple didn't infringe other patents asserted by Qualcomm and said that some of Qualcomm's patent claims are invalid.

"A complete recommendation on remedy and bond will be forthcoming together with findings of fact and an analysis of the effects of the public interest factors on the issue of remedy," McNamara wrote. "However, it should be noted that I will be recommending that a limited exclusion order together with a cease and desist order, both with certification provisions, issue against Apple."

The ruling isn't final but will next go to a panel of judges. It then can be examined by President Donald Trump.

Qualcomm and Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The initial ruling Tuesday is the first of two expected to come from the ITC. The second relates to an initial ruling from September. Administrative Law Judge Thomas Pender at that time determined that Apple infringed one Qualcomm patent related to power management, but it didn't infringe two other patents. He didn't believe iPhones should be banned from sale, though, because "the statutory public interest factors weigh against issuing a limited exclusion order as to the products found to infringe the patents asserted in this investigation."

Apple and Qualcomm have been fighting over patents and licensing since January 2017, when Apple filed suit against Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion, saying the maker of wireless chips didn't give fair licensing terms for its technology. Apple wants to pay a lower amount for using Qualcomm technology in its devices. Qualcomm, the world's biggest provider of mobile chips, responded by suing Apple for patent infringement and seeking a ban on iPhone sales. The company maintains that no modern handset -- including the iPhone -- would've been possible without its cellular technologies.

The US isn't the first court to ban iPhones for infringing Qualcomm intellectual property. In early December, a Chinese court ordered four of Apple's Chinese subsidiaries to stop importing or selling iPhones because of patent infringement. Later that same month, a court in Munich found that Apple infringed Qualcomm's technology for power savings in smartphones and ruled that the iPhone maker must halt sales of the device in Germany

In late 2017, Qualcomm asked the ITC to ban the import and sale of certain iPhones that use Intel's 4G modem. Those would've included the iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus that run on AT&T and T-Mobile. The phones that run on networks from Verizon and Sprint use Qualcomm's modem and wouldn't have been included in the ban.

In that case, Qualcomm initially asserted 88 claims from six patents. The ITC's decision from September upheld only one claim from one patent.

Duking it out in court

Earlier this month, a jury in San Diego determined that Apple violated three Qualcomm patents and should pay the chipmaker $31 million for infringing on its technology. Qualcomm had alleged that Apple used its technology without permission in some versions of its popular iPhone. The jury awarded Qualcomm the full amount it had requested at the start of the two-week trial.

The companies next face off April 15 for a trial over Qualcomm's licensing practices. Because Qualcomm owns patents related to 3G, 4G and 5G phones -- as well as other features like software -- any handset makers building a device that connects to the networks has to pay it a licensing fee, even if they don't use Qualcomm's chips. Apple and the companies who build its phones, like Foxconn, don't believe Qualcomm charges a fair rate. That trial, also in San Diego, will last 20 days before being handed to the jury.

At the same time, Qualcomm is waiting for a judge's decision in the US Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit that said the chipmaker is a monopoly. The FTC two years ago accused Qualcomm of forcing customers like Apple to work with it exclusively and charging excessive licensing fees for its technology.

Because of the legal disputes, Apple has moved away from using Qualcomm modems in its devices. Its newest phones, the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, use only Intel 4G chips.