Apple's iPhone 12 smashes sales, leads to largest revenue in history at over $111 billion

Apple's iPhone sales as eager fans snatched up the company's new iPhone 12 during the holiday shopping season, despite the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three months of Apple's fiscal first quarter included the launch of its new series of phones, ranging from the $699 iPhone 12 mini and the $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max. They weren't all though. The company also expanded its computer lineup with new customized chips similar to the ones that power its iPhones and iPads. Apple also expanded its services with the $10 per month Apple Fitness Plus digital health class service and its Apple One bundle pricing, offering access to its TV, music and data storage services starting at $15 per month.

All told, Apple said it notched profits of nearly $28.8 billion, up about 30% from the same last year. That translates to $1.68 per share in profit, off $111.4 billion in overall revenue, which itself was up more than 21% from the $91.8 billion reported last year. It was also enough to beat average analyst estimates, which were $1.41 per share in profits on $103.3 billion in revenue, according to surveys published by Yahoo Finance.

The iPhone in particular showed strong growth, hitting $65.6 billion in sales, up more than 17% from the $56 billion it reported last year.

"We're gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. He's expected to discuss more details about the company's results on a conference call with analysts later Wednesday.

Apple's stock closed regular trading up down nearly 1% to $142.06 per share. The company's shares have risen nearly 10% so far this year.

Apple's latest financial disclosures are just the latest sign of how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the world economy. Though many businesses are struggling, big tech has seen big gains. Amazon, for example, saw "record demand" over the past year, and particularly during the holiday shopping season, as people chose to shop online rather than brave possible infection in stores. Google, and its parent company, Alphabet, as well have outperformed even Wall Street's rosy expectations as marketers spend big to get people's attention online. And Slack, the business collaboration app, was sold to software giant Salesforce for $28 billion, nearly twice its value before it went public in 2019.

As the US has grappled with rising coronavirus cases across the country, the US government has enacted further stimulus efforts, and is debating even more.

That doesn't appear to have slowed enthusiasm for Apple's products in the meantime though. Each of its major businesses reported growing revenues of at least 20%. That included its Mac business, which hit nearly $8.7 billion in sales, iPad, which grew to $8.4 billion, and "wearables, home and accessories" like AirPods and HomePods, which hit nearly $13 billion.

The company's services business, which include the $5 per month Apple TV Plus subscription service and new $10 per month Apple Fitness Plus, rose to more than $15.7 billion.

All that's contributed to Apple's cash pile, which is now more than $195 billion.