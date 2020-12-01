Amazon says 2020 holiday shopping season is its biggest yet

Angela Lang/CNET

In a year that's been anything but ordinary, Amazon on Tuesday said it still managed to have its "biggest holiday season to date," though the company didn't share overall numbers to demonstrate just how big it was.

Amazon said in a blog post that independent businesses selling on the platform are "seeing record demand from customers so far this holiday season in the U.S. and around the world." These businesses surpassed $4.8 billion in global sales from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, an increase of more than 60% compared to last year, Amazon says.

The e-commerce giant offered a slew of deals for the holiday shopping season on everything from TVs to streaming devices to smartwatches (some of which are still available). Amazon says a record number of customers have been shopping early and supporting small- and medium-sized businesses. The new Echo Dot has been a top seller, the company notes, as well as the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, among other items.

