Apple's budget iPhone could face delay due to coronavirus

Four years after releasing the iPhone SE, Apple is reportedly once again looking to offer a more affordable iPhone -- possibly called the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. The device is rumored to launch in March, but the deadly coronavirus outbreak could delay those plans.

Mass production of the new low-cost iPhone was supposed to start by the end of this month but may be delayed until some time in March, according to a report Tuesday from Nikkei Asian Review. A separate report from Bloomberg said the low-cost iPhone is still on track, but noted that Apple's plans are "fluid."

The reports follow a warning from Apple on Monday that it likely will miss the quarterly revenue guidance it gave last month. The iPhone maker cited two reasons for the update: the coronavirus is hurting both demand from Chinese customers and production capabilities inside the country.

