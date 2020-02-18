Four years after releasing the iPhone SE, Apple is reportedly once again looking to offer a more affordable iPhone -- possibly called the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. The device is rumored to launch in March, but the deadly coronavirus outbreak could delay those plans.
Mass production of the new low-cost iPhone was supposed to start by the end of this month but may be delayed until some time in March, according to a report Tuesday from Nikkei Asian Review. A separate report from Bloomberg said the low-cost iPhone is still on track, but noted that Apple's plans are "fluid."
The reports follow a warning from Apple on Monday that it likely will miss the quarterly revenue guidance it gave last month. The iPhone maker cited two reasons for the update: the coronavirus is hurting both demand from Chinese customers and production capabilities inside the country.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Apple's budget iPhone could face delay due to coronavirus
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.