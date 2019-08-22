50 cool iPhone cases for geeks and nerds

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • cnet-geeky-iphone-46-super-mario-bros
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-43-ms-pac-man
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-06-captain-america
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-03-adventure-time
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-04-waluigi
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-17-sailor-moon
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-30-my-neighbor-totoro
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-10-cell-phone-brick
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-01-pokemon
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-31-dinosaur-sparkle
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-05-nasa
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-35-heavy-breathing-cat
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-28-joker
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-39-cassette-tape
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-07-chewbacca
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-11-chill-pills
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-36-doge-taco
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-08-spiderman
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-09-r2d2
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-24-rick-and-morty
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-12-game-boy
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-13-zelda-botw
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-14-dunder-mifflin
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-16-dragon-ball-z
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-49-dragon-quest-slime
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-19-harry-potter
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-18-sonic
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-44-tmnt
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-20-wonder-woman
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-21-captain-marvel
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-22-black-panther
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-23-boba-fett
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-25-game-of-thrones
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-50-venom
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-26-doctor-who
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-27-hello-kitty
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-29-stranger-things-3
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-32-corgis
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-33-demogorgon-cutest-pet
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-34-superman
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-37-steven-universe
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-38-deadpool
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-40-nes-controller
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-41-naruto
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-42-math
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-02-attackontitan
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-45-star-trek-tricorder
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-47-neon-genesis-evangelion
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-48-my-hero-academia
  • cnet-geeky-iphone-51-flash

These are the geekiest iPhone cases on the internet

We scoured the internet for the nerdiest and best phone cases for the Apple iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XR. This is what we found.

For starters, check out this pair of Super Mario Bros.-styled cases. The Luigi case is especially perfect for when you're having one of those "Player 2" kind of days.

See it on Amazon

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured in this gallery.

$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
1
1
of 50

This high-end case for pellet munchers

This Coach x Namco collaborative iPhone XS Max case is a bit pricey, but we love the look.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Coach via Amazon
2
of 50

A phone case to honor the first Avenger

Cap may now be old and grey and with Peggy, but you can always relive his glory days fighting Hydra with this badass, officially licensed iPhone XR case.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel via Amazon
3
of 50

An iPhone case ready for rough and tumble times of adventure

We love how colorful this Jake phone case is.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:BIHBDesign
4
of 50

A phone case for Waluigi fans

Forget those dopey plumbers Mario and Luigi. Super Waluigi Bros. is where it's at.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Marieeshop via Amazon
5
of 50

An iPhone case that fights evil by moonlight

This iPhone X/XS/XR case also wins love by daylight, so it's a total win-win.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Casesophy via Amazon
6
of 50

A plush-and-cuddly Totoro case

This embroidered My Neighbor Totoro case for the iPhone X/XS/XR is really soft to the touch.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:BONTOUJOUR via Amazon
7
of 50

Nothing to see here, just an old-school brick phone

No, wait -- this isn't a Zack Morris phone. It's a silicone case that just looks like a 1980s cell phone.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Joyloep via Amazon
8
of 50

This simple Pikachu case for your iPhone X and XS

This transparent Pokemon iPhone case is hella adorable.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Allsky via Amazon
9
of 50

This sparkly purple dinosaur case

Barney the Dinosaur, he's not.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lex Altern via Amazon
10
of 50

An out-of-this-world NASA case 🌙

OK, this iPhone X and XS case is actually of this world.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Mobiflare via Amazon
11
of 50

A meme-tastic case for your iPhone

[heavy breathing intensifies]

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:AlphaCovers via Amazon
12
of 50

This Joker iPhone case that's good for a laugh

It's more of a deranged kind of laugh, really.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nepond via Amazon
13
of 50

The perfect phone case for old school mix-tape makers

This clever phone case will get a lot of double takes.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Log Zog via Amazon
14
of 50

An indestructible wookie case by Otterbox

This OtterBox Symmetry Series case for the iPhone X and XS has a raised, beveled edge to help protect your screen, too.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Otterbox via Amazon
15
of 50

This chill case for your iPhone XR

Amazon reviewers say this odd phone case gets them plenty of compliments from strangers, if you're into that sort of thing.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Funermei via Amazon
16
of 50

An out-of-this-world doge case

This case combines your love for tacos and for doge memes. It even comes with a matching ring holder.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:SZfamen via Amazon
17
of 50

This cute Spider-Man case for the iPhone X and XS

This simple, lightweight case is "nerdy... without being flashy," says one Amazon reviewer.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Litech via Amazon
18
of 50

The droid phone case you're looking for

Beep bee bee iPhone XR case. Beep beep hard polycarbonate. Boop.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Durarmor via Amazon
19
of 50

This Rick and Morty case that's trippy AF

Want to know how this phone case was made? First, they take the dinglebop and they smooth it out with a bunch of schleem. (The schleem is then repurposed for later batches.)

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Pesco via Amazon
20
of 50

An iPhone X/XS case that doubles as a working gaming system

This Gameboy-esque phone case comes preloaded with 36 retro games.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:merfinova via Amazon
21
of 50

This ancient iPhone XR case passed down by the Sheikah

Know how to make this Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild phone case even cooler? Pair it with this wireless Sheikah Slate phone charger from RegisBox.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Basic Cases via Amazon
22
of 50

A swaggy case from your favorite paper company

Fact: Black bears are best. Secondary fact: This iPhone X/XS/XR case is cool.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:ZHEGAILIAN via Amazon
23
of 50

This badass Dragon Ball Z case

Show your love for the anime classics with this iPhone X/XR/XS/XS Max case.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nepond via Amazon
24
of 50

A ridiculously cute case with slimes having a party

This may be the perfect phone case for a Dragon Quest fan... or any run-of-the-mill slime aficionado.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jenny.P via Amazon
25
of 50

The perfect case for members of House Gryffindor

This Harry Potter-inspired case is hella cute, and can be ordered for just about every iPhone model imaginable.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:MODO Design Studio via Amazon
26
of 50

This phone case that's just gotta go fast

Don't worry -- this is the classic anime Sonic everyone knows and loves, and not the hella creepy CGI Sonic from the coming movie.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:LiangChu via Amazon
27
of 50

This case that imbues your iPhone with turtle power

There are a handful of neat Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle designs out there, but this stylized Japanese look is one of our faves.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:WeWix via Amazon
28
of 50

A truly wonderful phone case

This Wonder Woman polycarbonite phone case shows our favorite DC heroine some love.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Durarmor via Amazon
29
of 50

An officially licensed Captain Marvel case

This iPhone XR case features a red cloth back with the Captain Marvel logo front and center.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel via Amazon
30
of 50

This textured Black Panther case

With this case, your iPhone XR will totally last forever, just like Wakanda.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Edealsaving via Amazon
31
of 50

The most badass Boba Fett case in any galaxy

This iPhone XR case is made by OtterBox, so you know it'll hold up to some serious abuse.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:OtterBox via Amazon
32
of 50

This gorgeous Game of Thrones case for your iPhone XR

This official Game of Thrones case comes in a variety of styles -- there's one available for each house.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Head Case Designs via Amazon
33
of 50

The perfect case for people with a symbiotic relationship with their iPhone

This "translucent glow" OtterBox case features a Venom design and is compatible with the iPhone X and XS.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:OtterBox via Amazon
34
of 50

The best Doctor Who case you'll find anytime and anywhere

OK, so maybe you'll find a better Doctor Who case somewhere -- there are a LOT of planets out there. But this one is still pretty cool.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Atomic Market via Amazon
35
of 50

Just a cute case with a kitty on it

This officially licensed Sanrio iPhone XR case is transparent.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Skinit via Amazon
36
of 50

This iPhone XR case for Stranger Things fans

This case has a 9H tempered glass back.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Vernmex via Amazon
37
of 50

An iPhone case that's covered in corgis! 🐾

So. Ridiculously. Cute. Plus, there's a version for just about any size iPhone you own!

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lex Altern via Amazon
38
of 50

This iPhone case that flips everything you know about demogorgons upside down

We just want to give this little guy the biggest hug!

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Mymerchcase via Amazon
39
of 50

This comic book-inspired Superman case

Your iPhone X isn't quite as invulnerable as the Man of Steel, so you'd better protect it with a case like this.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:ECHC via Amazon
40
of 50

This real gem of a Steven Universe case

There are 10 Steven Universe designs to choose from, so you'll find one you like no matter whom of the Crystal Gems you stan.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:yinzongstore via Amazon
41
of 50

This iPhone XR case has Deadpool on it

This one ticks all the boxes. You know, if one of your boxes is "must have Deadpool on it."

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:True Love Jewellery and Accessory via Amazon
42
of 50

An NES-inspired case for retro gamers

This iPhone XR case is made of TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and has a raised lip.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Gifun via Amazon
43
of 50

The perfect case for diehard Naruto fans

A Naruto case for your iPhone XR? Believe it!

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:ABTXB via Amazon
44
of 50

This math-themed iPhone case

If you're looking for neat STEM-inspired designs, this manufacturer also offers a physics case, chemistry case and more.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Anlun Store via Amazon
45
of 50

These Attack on Titan iPhone cases

Great news, anime fans: There are nine different Attack on Titan cases for your iPhone X, XS and XR to choose from.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:YZSGP via Amazon
46
of 50

The perfect Star Trek case for exploring distant planets

This official Star Trek case turns your iPhone XS Max into a tricorder -- not that it wasn't already functioning as one already.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Head Case Designs via Amazon
47
of 50

The perfect Neon Genesis Evangelion case for your taste

Celebrate the classic anime Neon Genesis Evangelion with your choice of 10 different phone case designs.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:LBIAO via Amazon
48
of 50

This iPhone XR case to feed your My Hero Academia obsession

My Hero Academia is the hottest anime out there right now, so of course you know there are going to be phone cases available.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:phpkim88 via Amazon
49
of 50

The fastest iPhone case in the galaxy

Whether you love Ezra Miller's Flash or Grant Gustin's Arrowverse Flash, this phone case is a great way to proudly show your fanhood.

See it on Amazon
$781.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:True Love via Amazon
50
of 50
