Apple working on fix to iPhone X's cold weather retreat

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple said Thursday that it's working on a software solution to complaints that the iPhone X's screen becomes unresponsive in cold weather.

Some iPhone X users began complaining this week that their handsets don't recognize input on the touchscreen when exposed to cool outdoor temperatures. Apple recommends operating its iOS devices in temperatures between 32 degrees and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. But some Reddit users said they experienced an unresponsive screen within that range.

"It literally takes 2 seconds from going inside to the cold outdoors and my screen stops being very responsive. I try swiping on websites and it doesn't register my finger," wrote Reddit user Darus214, who later added that the outside temperature was 50 degrees Fahrenheit when his handset became unresponsive.

Apple said the condition is temporary and will be fixed in a future software update.

"We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again," Apple said in a statement. "This will be addressed in an upcoming software update."

Judging from feedback provided by other Reddit users, the issue doesn't appear to affect all iPhone X units.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.