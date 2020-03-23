CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Watches exempt from US tariffs on Chinese imports, report says

Last year, Apple said the tariffs would hurt its competitiveness.

Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 debuted in 2019.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

The US Trade Representative has reportedly approved Apple's request for the company's watches to be excluded from tariffs on Chinese imports, according to a letter from the USTR to Apple. The letter, obtained earlier by Bloomberg, was dated Friday.

Last September, President Donald Trump imposed a 15% tariff on a list of goods, which included the Apple Watch. The tariff was halved in February after a trade deal went into effect with Beijing. 

in mid-2019, Apple urged the USTR not to move forward with new fees because it would hurt the company's competitiveness and the amount of money it contributes to the US economy. The tariffs on Chinese imports would include all of Apple's major products -- iPhoneiPadMacAirPods and Apple TV, as well as accessories like monitors, batteries and parts used to repair devices. 

Neither Apple nor the US Trade Representative's office immediately responded to a request for comment.

