Apple unveiled the new Watch Series 5 at its iPhone 11 event earlier this month. One of the most notable features was the new always-on Retina Display. Prior to this, watch faces were only visible when tapped. Now, as the name suggests, they're always on. Here are all the watch faces available for the Series 5.
The Meridian face can display audiobooks, Apple's noise monitor, the compass feature and activity and cycle Tracking.
The Meridian face can also display the weather, temperature, UV index and more.
If you choose, you can also set up Meridian to display the world clock, Earth, moon and solar icons.
The Modular Compact face on the S5 can display the date, your activity, the compass and an analog clock dial.
Display your frequent contacts, weather conditions, heart rate, breathing, activity levels and more on this option.
Hermes is offering an exclusive Apple Watch line with matching faces, bands and sports features.
The Apple Watch Nike is perfect for athletes or to keep you on track with your fitness. The special edition comes with several faces that work with Apple's always-on retina display.
The Watch edition feels like a regular watch with a more traditional face that looks like it displays in black or white.
The Activity Analog watch face is good for working out. It shows your progress superimposed over a traditional clock. You can customize colors and subdials.
Like the Activity Analog watch face, Activity Digital shows your workout progress, but in a digital format.
See the "bigger picture" with this watch face, which displays a continuously updating 3D model of the Earth, Moon or solar system.
This watch face can help you stay calm. Tap the display to start a breathing exercise. You can customize it to "classic," "calm" or "focus" mode.
Tell time in precise increments with the Chronograph watch face. Chronograph also lets you access a classic analog stopwatch that can be activated from the watch face.
The Color watch face displays the time in circular or dial shape, along with any features you've added. It's available in almost any color you choose.
Of course, you can keep a picture of your kids, significant other or pet on your watch face too-- kind of like a 21st-century locket.
You need cellular access for this watch face, as the green dots will let you know the strength of your signal.
Choose between fire and water -- or have both on this watch face. Whenever you raise your wrist or tap the screen, it'll move.
Make your own kaleidoscope on this watch face by selecting a photo and turning the digital crown to change the patterns.
Like the Fire and Water watch face, Liquid Metal moves whenever you lift your wrist or tap the screen.
A Disney watch face is a new take on an old favorite. Mickey or Minnie's arms will rotate to tell you the time.
View your apps and add features on this digital time display.
Choose between butterflies, flowers or jellyfish with the Motion watch face for a peaceful experience.
This minimalist watch face displays analog hands with the hour marker in large typeset. The typeset is customizable, as is the color.
Inspired by the rainbow flag, the threads move when you tap the watch face.
Like the previous watch face, tap the screen and the threads of color move.
This watch face is elegant and no-nonsense. With Apple's new always-on retina display, it'll look like a real watch with customizable color.
Apple's helpful assistant is nearby at all times with this watch face. Customize Siri's color to your preference.
This watch face works based on your location and time of day. It'll display the sun's position in the sky, the day, date and current time.
This watch face shows a time lapse video of a cityscape or nature setting. Choose between Mack Lake, New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris or Shanghai.
This is a fun watch face for parents or for kids at heart. Choose between Buzz, Toy Box, Woody and Jessie.
This is one of the more practical and functional watch face styles. Everything you need is there at a glance.
Tap the display to see the vapor move. Color is customizable.
XL makes the time easy to see and colors are customizable.