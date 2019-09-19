CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 41-apple-watch-series-5
  • 67-apple-watch-series-5
  • meridian-s5
  • meridian-3
  • modular-compact
  • infographic-s5
  • apple-watch-series-5-hermes-face-single-tour-noir-band-091019
  • apple-watch-series-5-nike-sports-band-pink-blast-091019
  • watch-edition
  • Activity Analog
  • Activity Digital
  • Astronomy
  • Breathe
  • Chronograph
  • Color
  • Custom Picture
  • Explorer
  • Fire and Water
  • Kaleidoscope
  • Liquid Metal
  • Mickey Mouse
  • Modular
  • Motion
  • Numerals
  • Pride Analog
  • Pride Digital
  • Simple
  • Siri
  • Solar
  • Timelapse
  • Toy Story
  • Utility
  • Vapor
  • XL

Apple Watch Series 5 Faces

Apple unveiled the new Watch Series 5 at its iPhone 11 event earlier this month. One of the most notable features was the new always-on Retina Display. Prior to this, watch faces were only visible when tapped. Now, as the name suggests, they're always on. Here are all the watch faces available for the Series 5. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 34

Meridian

The Meridian face can display audiobooks, Apple's noise monitor, the compass feature and activity and cycle Tracking. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 34

Meridian

The Meridian face can also display the weather, temperature, UV index and more.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
3
of 34

Meridian

If you choose, you can also set up Meridian to display the world clock, Earth, moon and solar icons. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
4
of 34

Modular Compact

The Modular Compact face on the S5 can display the date, your activity, the compass and an analog clock dial. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
5
of 34

Infographic Modular

Display your frequent contacts, weather conditions, heart rate, breathing, activity levels and more on this option. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
6
of 34

Hermes face

Hermes is offering an exclusive Apple Watch line with matching faces, bands and sports features.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
7
of 34

Nike exclusive

The Apple Watch Nike is perfect for athletes or to keep you on track with your fitness. The special edition comes with several faces that work with Apple's always-on retina display. 

Published:Caption:
8
of 34

The Watch edition

The Watch edition feels like a regular watch with a more traditional face that looks like it displays in black or white. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
9
of 34

Activity Analog

The Activity Analog watch face is good for working out. It shows your progress superimposed over a traditional clock. You can customize colors and subdials.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
10
of 34

Activity Digital

Like the Activity Analog watch face, Activity Digital shows your workout progress, but in a digital format. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
11
of 34

Astronomy

See the "bigger picture" with this watch face, which displays a continuously updating 3D model of the Earth, Moon or solar system. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
12
of 34

Breathe

This watch face can help you stay calm. Tap the display to start a breathing exercise. You can customize it to "classic," "calm" or "focus" mode. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
13
of 34

Chronograph

Tell time in precise increments with the Chronograph watch face. Chronograph also lets you access a classic analog stopwatch that can be activated from the watch face. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
14
of 34

Color

The Color watch face displays the time in circular or dial shape, along with any features you've added. It's available in almost any color you choose. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
15
of 34

Custom picture

Of course, you can keep a picture of your kids, significant other or pet on your watch face too-- kind of like a 21st-century locket. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 34

Explorer

You need cellular access for this watch face, as the green dots will let you know the strength of your signal. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
17
of 34

Fire and water

Choose between fire and water -- or have both on this watch face. Whenever you raise your wrist or tap the screen, it'll move. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
18
of 34

Kaleidoscope

Make your own kaleidoscope on this watch face by selecting a photo and turning the digital crown to change the patterns. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
19
of 34

Liquid Metal

Like the Fire and Water watch face, Liquid Metal moves whenever you lift your wrist or tap the screen. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
20
of 34

Mickey Mouse

A Disney watch face is a new take on an old favorite. Mickey or Minnie's arms will rotate to tell you the time. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
21
of 34

Modular

View your apps and add features on this digital time display. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
22
of 34

Motion

Choose between butterflies, flowers or jellyfish with the Motion watch face for a peaceful experience. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
23
of 34

Numerals

This minimalist watch face displays analog hands with the hour marker in large typeset. The typeset is customizable, as is the color. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
24
of 34

Pride Analog

Inspired by the rainbow flag, the threads move when you tap the watch face. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
25
of 34

Pride Digital

Like the previous watch face, tap the screen and the threads of color move. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
26
of 34

Simple

This watch face is elegant and no-nonsense. With Apple's new always-on retina display, it'll look like a real watch with customizable color. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
27
of 34

Siri

Apple's helpful assistant is nearby at all times with this watch face. Customize Siri's color to your preference. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
28
of 34

Solar

This watch face works based on your location and time of day. It'll display the sun's position in the sky, the day, date and current time. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
29
of 34

Timelapse

This watch face shows a time lapse video of a cityscape or nature setting. Choose between Mack Lake, New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris or Shanghai. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
30
of 34

Toy Story

This is a fun watch face for parents or for kids at heart. Choose between Buzz, Toy Box, Woody and Jessie. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
31
of 34

Utility

This is one of the more practical and functional watch face styles. Everything you need is there at a glance. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
32
of 34

Vapor

Tap the display to see the vapor move. Color is customizable. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
33
of 34

XL

XL makes the time easy to see and colors are customizable. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
34
of 34
Now Reading

Gallery: All of the new Apple Watch faces

Up Next

14 hidden iPhone features in iOS 13 you need to know about

Latest Stories

T-Mobile is offering 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card for iPhone 11

T-Mobile is offering 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card for iPhone 11

by
Impossible Foods now hawks its faux ground beef in grocery stores

Impossible Foods now hawks its faux ground beef in grocery stores

by
Should you be using natural deodorant?

Should you be using natural deodorant?

by
Impossible Burger is at grocery stores: Here's where to buy it

Impossible Burger is at grocery stores: Here's where to buy it

by
6 ways your Amazon Echo can help keep you healthy

6 ways your Amazon Echo can help keep you healthy

by