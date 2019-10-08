CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Watch Sleep app might have made an accidental appearance

Screenshots from the App Store show an apparently new functionality in the Alarms app.

Sleep app for the Apple Watch.

 Screenshot Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

The Sleep app for Apple Watch may have accidentally gone live on the App Store this week. According to screenshots of the App Store's Alarms app for the Apple Watch, a version will launch with a "Sleep" section, as reported by MacRumors Monday.

"Set your bedtime and wake up in the sleep app," the screenshot reads. The app doesn't look too different from the Bedtime settings in the Clock app on iPhone.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399, and comes with 18 hours of battery life despite being always on. The rumored upcoming sleep feature, reportedly code-named "Burrito", will track your sleep using existing tools already found on previous Apple Watches, including the heart-rate sensor and the microphone.

