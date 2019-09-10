The Apple Watch Series 5 is here and looks pretty good

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
You can pre-order the Apple Watch Series 5 right now. It will be available in stores on Sept. 20.
The price tag is $399 (£399, AU$649) for the GPS-only model, and $499 (£499, AU$799) for both GPS and cellular.
There are many varieties of new looks from which to choose.
One of the styles is a brushed titanium finish.
The Apple Watch apps focus on user fitness and biometrics.
It also focuses on health research.
The watch has an always-on display and an all-day, 18-hour battery life.
Another feature is a native compass and a decibel reader.