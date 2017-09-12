In addition to the new iPhones, Apple's third generation of its smartwatch and fitness band, the Watch 3, was unveiled today. With this new iteration, the wearable runs WatchOS 4 and can make cellular calls all by itself, freeing you from having the watch tethered to your phone.

Compared to last year's Watch Series 2, the device can also stream music directly to a set of AirPod ear buds. For a more detailed breakdown of what both these wearables do, read our comparison chart below.

Apple Watch 3 and Watch Series 2 specs

Apple Watch 3 Apple Watch Series 2 Display 38mm: 1.3-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED 38mm: 1.3-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED Resolution 38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi) 38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi) Dimensions 38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.65mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.65mm 38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.4mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.4mm Protection Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on Steel and Ceramic models Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on Steel and Ceramic models Strap size Proprietary; interchangeable Proprietary; interchangeable Build Aluminum; stainless-steel, ceramic options Aluminum; stainless-steel, ceramic options Processor Apple S3 Apple S2 Memory 512MB 512MB Storage 16GB cellular, 8GB GPS only 8GB (2GB for music) Battery "Up to 18 hours" 38mm: 273 mAh; 42mm: 334mAh Operating system WatchOS 4 WatchOS Scroll wheel Yes Yes Microphone Yes Yes Loudspeaker Yes Yes Vibration Yes Yes Wi-Fi Yes Yes NFC Yes Yes GPS Yes Yes LTE Yes No Heart-rate sensor Yes Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Water-resistant 5 ATM; 50 meters 5 ATM; 50 meters Price $399 with cellular and GPS, $329 GPS only 38mm starts at $370, £370, AU$529; 42mm starts at $400, £399, AU$579

