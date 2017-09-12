In addition to the new iPhones, Apple's third generation of its smartwatch and fitness band, the Watch 3, was unveiled today. With this new iteration, the wearable runs WatchOS 4 and can make cellular calls all by itself, freeing you from having the watch tethered to your phone.
Compared to last year's Watch Series 2, the device can also stream music directly to a set of AirPod ear buds. For a more detailed breakdown of what both these wearables do, read our comparison chart below.
Apple Watch 3 and Watch Series 2 specs
|
|Apple Watch 3
|Apple Watch Series 2
|Display
|38mm: 1.3-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED
|38mm: 1.3-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED
|Resolution
|38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi)
|38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi)
|Dimensions
|38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.65mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.65mm
|38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.4mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.4mm
|Protection
|Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on Steel and Ceramic models
|Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on Steel and Ceramic models
|Strap size
|Proprietary; interchangeable
|Proprietary; interchangeable
|Build
|Aluminum; stainless-steel, ceramic options
|Aluminum; stainless-steel, ceramic options
|Processor
|Apple S3
|Apple S2
|Memory
|512MB
|512MB
|Storage
|16GB cellular, 8GB GPS only
|8GB (2GB for music)
|Battery
|"Up to 18 hours"
|38mm: 273 mAh; 42mm: 334mAh
|Operating system
|WatchOS 4
|WatchOS
|Scroll wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|Yes
|Vibration
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE
|Yes
|No
|Heart-rate sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Water-resistant
|5 ATM; 50 meters
|5 ATM; 50 meters
|Price
|$399 with cellular and GPS, $329 GPS only
|38mm starts at $370, £370, AU$529; 42mm starts at $400, £399, AU$579
This is a developing story that will be updated as information rolls out throughout the day. For more, follow CNET's live blog and read our complete coverage of today's Apple event.
iPhone X, iPhone 8: Everything we know about Apple's new iPhones.
Apple
-
reading•Apple Watch 3 vs Apple Watch Series 2: What's new?
-
Sep 12•The iPhone X wants to scan your face and warp your reality
-
Sep 12•Apple Watch 3 vs Apple Watch Series 2: What's new?
-
Sep 12•Apple iPhone upgrade program: Here's how it works
-
Sep 12•Apple unveils iPhone X with Super Retina Display and FaceID
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple Watch 3 vs Apple Watch Series 2: What's...