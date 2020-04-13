Apple wants to add COVID-19 testing locations to Maps

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple wants to know where people can get tested for COVID-19 in order to add the locations to its Maps app. The company created a portal for providers to share their details, which will then be verified by the iPhone maker.

On the page, spotted earlier by 9to5Mac, Apple asked health care providers, labs and other businesses to download a template and enter location info for COVID-19 testing sites. It will then begin verifying the information submitted, which will then be displayed on its services such as Apple Maps. According to the page's FAQ, it doesn't have an estimate on when the locations will show up the navigation app.

Apple

Along with obtaining location information for COVID-19 testing locations, Apple is also working with Google to develop contact tracing technology that could be used by health authorities. The tech would use mobile phones to notify a person when they are in close contact with someone who is infected.