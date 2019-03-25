Apple rolls out Apple Arcade gaming subscription service

James Martin/CNET

Apple is moving deeper into online gaming. The tech giant announced Monday that it'll offer a gaming subscription service through its App Store called Apple Arcade.

Rather than something like Microsoft, Sony or Google's new cloud-based game streaming service, Apple will instead include an offering of premium paid games from various developers that can be played on people's iPads and iPhones. These games are exclusive to Apple and will have a dedicated tab in the App Store. Apple will charge people a monthly fee for the service, but the company didn't say how much yet.

Apple has reportedly been developing its game subscription service -- sometimes described as a Netflix for games -- since last year. But this isn't the company's first foray into gaming.

Apple has a long track record with games. The launch of the iPhone made Apple a vanguard in a new era of mobile and casual gaming. Apple was a key force in widening gaming beyond pricey consoles or high-end PCs, as games became a powerhouse element of the App Store. During the App Store's biggest sales week ever, when apps pulled in $1.22 billion in the final week of 2018, Apple called out gaming as a main reason why.

Apple has flirted with other realms of gaming before. When the company revamped its Apple TV in 2015 after years of neglect, it opened the door for you to play more games on your TV, a nudge in the direction of a console. The trackpad on Apple TV's touch remote was the standard controller for all the games available on Apple TV, but Apple TV also added support for legitimate gaming controllers -- like Steelseries and Horipad -- so Apple TV owners could play arcade- or console-style games more naturally.

Now, with a subscription streaming service, Apple will likely be able to draw even more people to its iPhones and iPads.

Here's everything else you need to know about Apple's announcements on Monday.

This is a developing story...