Apple's working on a subscription service for games, report says

Getty Images

Apple is developing a subscription service for games, according to a report Monday from Cheddar. The Netflix-like service would let you play a bundled list of games by paying a subscription fee, Cheddar said.

The mobile giant started talking with game developers in the second half of 2018, according to the report, but the plan is still in early stages. It's unclear when the subscription might launch or how much it'll cost.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple helped popularize mobile gaming with the launch of the App Store in 2008. This holiday season alone customers spent over $1.22 billion on iOS games and apps.

Tech companies have also been working on ways to bring consoles games to mobile devices. Google in October unveiled a partnership with Ubisoft to bring the upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey to the Chrome browser. Microsoft is also testing an Xbox streaming service called Project xCloud, which could allow games like Forza and Halo to be played on phones and tablets.