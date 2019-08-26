Apple reportedly shelves the iPhone walkie-talkie project

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple has reportedly put a stop to its walkie-talkie project for the iPhone, which would have allowed people in the same area to send messages without cell coverage. The reasons for shelving the project aren't yet known, The Information reported Monday, citing two sources.

Apple already has a Walkie-Talkie app for the Apple Watch. It launched with 2018's WatchOS 5, letting users press a button on their smart watch to talk, and then hear another person's voice come back.

Apple had been working with Intel on the project, The Information said Monday. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tech giant was forced to suspend the Walkie-Talkie watch app last month after being alerted to a bug that could have let eavesdroppers listen in on iPhones.