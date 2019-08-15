All the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11R and 11 Max rumors

Though Apple hasn't sent out invitations out yet, we expect the next iPhone launch to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Nothing official is known about the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11R and 11 Max (or whatever they'll be called) but rumors are circulating about the devices. Read on to see the most compelling speculations being floated so far.
Since last year, we've been hearing that Apple would give at least one of the 2019 models three rear-facing lenses (source: Bloomberg). The new array will give the iPhone 11 a greater capacity for wide-angle shots and at this point, we've seen enough renders to increase our confidence that this squarish, triple-camera array -- similar to the configuration on Google's forthcoming Pixel 4 -- is likely.
Among the three phones Apple released in 2018, only the iPhone XR has an LCD display. The two higher-end models, the iPhone XS and XS Max, both have the high-resolution OLED panels. Based on what we know so far, Apple is likely to follow this formula again with the next batch of iPhones.
Like so many promising next-generation features, Apple is said to be waiting for 2020 to bring the more expensive OLED panels to its entire lineup, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Depending on what rumor you read, some are predicting that Apple will make an iPhone with an in-screen fingerprint scanner either this year, 2020 or 2021. This means that instead of using facial recognition and Face ID, you can scan your fingerprint directly on the screen to unlock your phone and, in some cases, authorize payments.
In February, Apple once again updated its patent application for a clamshell phone with a foldable display and body. The filings have been ongoing since Apple's first one eight years ago, in 2011. Since then, rumors of a flexible iPhone reignite with every new updated document, which have been filed in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
According to the filings, the phone "may have a flexible portion that allows the device to be folded." But keeping with its usual style, Apple has remained mum on details. So far, nothing has come to fruition with any of these patents in the public eye, and there hasn't been any info on what this device might be (and if it will even be a phone at all) or a timeline to expect such products.