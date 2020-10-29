CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple One is reportedly launching tomorrow

Fitness Plus is coming before the end of 2020, a report says.

Apple One is the gadget giant's new bundle of services that prices them together at a discount. 

Apple One is launching this Friday while Fitness Plus is coming later this quarter, Apple CFO Luca Maestri reportedly told Bloomberg in an interview Thursday. The report comes as Apple announced its quarterly earnings report today.

Apple One bundles together multiple services from the company, including Apple MusicApple TV PlusApple Arcade and Fitness Plus, depending on which tier you pay for. It also includes iCloud storage.

  • The $14.95 a month "Individual" tier: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and 50GB storage
  • The $19.95 a month "Family" tier: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and 200GB storage
  • The $29.95 a month "Premier" tier: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Fitness Plus, News Plus and 2TB storage

Apple's website still lists Apple One as coming "this fall." Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple Fitness Plus, meanwhile, is a monthly service designed to give you unlimited access to a variety of workout classes across HIIT, yoga, cycling, treadmill running, treadmill walking, dance, core, strength, rowing and mindful cool down. If you don't buy the Premier bundle of Apple One, Fitness Plus will cost you $9.99 per month or $80 per year. 