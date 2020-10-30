CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple One is launching Friday, Tim Cook confirms

Fitness Plus is reportedly coming before the end of 2020.

Apple One is a new bundle of services from music to fitness to games.

The Apple One service bundle is launching Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the tech giant's quarterly earnings report on Thursday. That confirmation came shortly after Apple CFO Luca Maestri revealed the news to Bloomberg in an interview, during which he also said Fitness Plus is coming later this quarter.

Apple One bundles together multiple services from the company, including Apple MusicApple TV PlusApple Arcade and Fitness Plus, depending on which tier you pay for. It also includes iCloud storage.

  • The $14.95 a month "Individual" tier: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and 50GB storage
  • The $19.95 a month "Family" tier: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and 200GB storage
  • The $29.95 a month "Premier" tier: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Fitness Plus, News Plus and 2TB of storage

As of 7 a.m. PT Friday, Apple's website still lists Apple One as coming "this fall."

Apple Fitness Plus, meanwhile, is a monthly service designed to give you unlimited access to a variety of workout classes across HIIT, yoga, cycling, treadmill running, treadmill walking, dance, core, strength, rowing and mindful cooldown. If you don't buy the Premier bundle of Apple One, Fitness Plus will cost you $9.99 per month or $80 per year.

