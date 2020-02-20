Apple may loosen its grip on default iPhone apps, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is reportedly looking at whether to let you change some default iOS apps to alternatives from its rivals. The tech giant is considering letting users chose third-party mail and web browser apps as their default options on iPhones and iPads, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg.

The change would let you replace Apple's Safari browser and Mail app with rivals such as Google's Chrome browser and Microsoft's Outlook mail app, said Bloomberg citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Apple is also reportedly considering opening its HomePod smart speaker to third-party music apps.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.