Chongdiantou.com

These photos of an 18-watt Apple USB-C charger may herald fast charging coming to iPhones without people having to resort to buying third-party adapters.

Photos of an adapter labeled "engineering sample" surfaced this weekend on Chongdiantou.com (Google Translate version), as spotted by Macotakara, and were reportedly taken by someone in Apple's supply chain.

One of the photos provides an (almost unreadable) close-up of the specs printed on it, which are model A1720; 100-240V, 50/60Hz 0.45A and output 5V/3A, 9V/2A. From that, the site calculated the 18-watt output.

Chongdiantou.com

Why's everyone so excited? Despite supporting USB-C in its MacBook line, Apple has clung to its Lightning connector for its iPhone and iPad lines. And Apple still ships those with low-powered chargers that don't support fast charging.

While some might think a USB-C adapter points to the fall iPhones having USB-C connectors, we think it's more likely that they'll ship with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable -- and maybe this adapter -- instead.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: Will Apple ditch Lightning for USB-C on the new iPhone?

AirPower is still MIA: Everything we know about Apple's wireless charging pad.

iPhone 2018: Everything we know about Apple's next phone.