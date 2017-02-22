The 64GB iPhone 8 could put an end to low-storage iPhones

Apple may dump its low-storage option on its upcoming iPhone 8, which could start at the 64GB version, according to TrendForce.

It wouldn't be the first time. Apple ditched the dreaded 16GB iPhone when it released the iPhone 7, making 32GB the phone's smallest storage option. Apple may continue that trend by making 64GB its new smallest capacity and tossing out the 32GB option altogether. The larger-capacity iPhone 8 is said to storage 256GB of photos, video and apps.

The move could play a part in the pricing of the upcoming iPhone. A 256GB iPhone 7 will already set you back $849/£799/AUD$1,379, and the premium iPhone 8 is rumored to cost over $1,000 with the introduction of new technology like OLED displays. Limiting the smallest size to 64GB instead of 32GB could result in a higher price for the cheapest iPhone 8 option, which could dissuade some buyers.

While the 4.7-inch iPhone 7S and 5.5-inch iPhone 7S Plus are believed to have a maximum of 256GB storage, the report does not offer their exact storage capacities. What the report does say is that the iPhone 7S will be more economically priced to compete against other smartphone brands. That could mean less storage to keep costs down.

The TrendForce report also adds (or supports) the following rumors:

We may see three new iPhone models: a 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch, and a high-end 5.8-inch version

The 5.8-inch version could get an AMOLED display, 2K resolution and no curved display

The 5.8-inch version could lose its home button and increase its body-to-screen ratio, making it around the same size as the 4.7-inch version

The 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch versions may both have LCD displays

The 5.5-inch and 5.8-inch versions could have 3GB of RAM, while the 4.7-inch version may stick to 2GB of RAM

Check out the full list of rumored iPhone 8 features here.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

