10 tips every iPhone 7 owner should know

You no longer need to slide to open or press the home button to glance at your iPhone's screen. With Raise to Wake, you need only pick up your iPhone to see your lock screen and any notifications that may await. If you would rather the lock screen not flash on each time you lift your iPhone, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and turn off the toggle switch for Raise to Wake.
Your iPhone can show a lot of information on the lock screen, which is convenient for quickly glancing at reminders, messages and more. Should you want to restrict what information can be accessed from your iPhone without your passcode, go to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode and disable whichever items you don't want showing up on your lock screen.
With Slide to Unlock a thing of the past, you now press the home button to unlock your iPhone. If you'd rather just rest your finger on the home button, go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Home Button and toggle on the switch for Rest Finger to Open.
If you back up a level from the previous tip, you can adjust the strength of the buzzing haptic feedback you receive when you press the home button. Go to Settings > General > Home Button and you can choose your click, from a slight (1) to heavy (3).
You know how you can swipe up from the bottom edge of your iPhone to call up the Control Center? It lets you adjust Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, turn on the flashlight and a bunch of other settings and features. But did you know that you can swipe to the left when viewing the Control Center? That lets you access its second panel of playback controls for music or podcasts.
The Messages app received a substantial overhaul with iOS 10. You can now add stickers and GIFs as well as message effects. There are four bubble effects -- Slam, Loud, Gentle and Invisible Ink -- and five screen effects -- Balloons, Confetti, Lasers, Fireworks and Shooting Star -- and they are somewhat hidden. To access them, type your message into the text field as you normally would but instead of tapping the blue up arrow button to send your message, tap-and-hold the up arrow button to send your entered text with one of the nine effects.
By default, the Camera app opens to the standard Photo mode (as opposed to Video, Square or any of the other camera modes). If you would rather it remember what mode you last used and open to that instead, you can do just that with the iOS 10.2 update. Go to Settings > Photos & Camera > Preserve Settings and toggle on Camera Mode. There are also toggles for preserving photo filters and Live Photos.
For iPhone 7 Plus owners, you have the luxury of shooting photos and videos with one of two rear-facing cameras. Switching between the two cameras, however, can create some flicker when recording video. To prevent such flickering, you can lock down whichever camera you want to shoot a video. Head to Settings > Photos & Camera > Record Video and toggle on Lock Camera Lens.
Turn the cool, blue colors that may make it harder for you to fall asleep at night into warmer hues in the evening. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift and schedule this setting for a specific block of time or manually enable it until the next day.
Flicking up on my iPhone, tapping the Timer button from Control Center, tapping the Alarm button and then tapping to turn on my alarm is a familiar sequence, but that's no longer the last thing I do at night before going to bed. Apple has added a new Bedtime button to the Clock app. It lets you set a time to wake up and the number of hours of sleep you'd like to get each night.