'iPhone 11 Pro' might be the high-end offering in Apple's 2019 lineup

We might see Apple adopting the "Pro" naming convention for the fanciest iPhone in its 2019 lineup. An anonymous Twitter account that correctly leaked the names of last year's iPhone XS, XS Max and XR suggested that we'll see an iPhone 11 Pro when Apple unveils this year's offerings next month, MacRumors reported.

"'Pro' for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years," CoinX tweeted Saturday.

MacRumors noted that it also got a tip that the previously reported triple rear camera iPhone would be called the iPhone 11 Pro. The trio of new phones could be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11R, CNET sister site ZDNet suggested.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but we'll know for sure in September.