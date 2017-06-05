Apple's new iOS 11 Control Center combines simplicity and depth

All the tools return to one page, with more accessed through 3D Touch.

Apple is giving its Control Center a facelift in iOS 11.

Apple looks like they're striking the right balance for their Control Center feature with the new iOS 11. The company showed off the redesigned section during the company's keynote at WWDC 2017

Scroll up from the bottom of your screen, and you'll see your control center -- as usual. But the biggest change from iOS 10 is that everything's on a single page now. For more advanced controls, long press any icon for options that take advantage of Apple's 3D Touch feature on supported phones. 

We'll see if you can customize what icons show up on the control center, but I like seeing the quick access to simple controls while keeping advanced options readily available. 

