Apple hits pause on Siri review process that had workers listen to recordings

Apple is suspending its Siri grading process globally while its conducts a review. The move comes after a report last week from The Guardian said a team of contractors around the world listens to a random, small subset of the recordings Siri hears after people push its activation button or say "Hey Siri," to check the voice assistant's accuracy and response. Apple also said it plans to give users an option to opt out of Siri grading in the future.

"We are committed to delivering a great Siri experience while protecting user privacy," said an Apple spokesperson in a statement. "While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally. Additionally, as part of a future software update, users will have the ability to choose to participate in grading."

Apple's decision to suspend the program was reported earlier by TechCrunch.

The iPhone maker's attempts to improve Siri aren't much different from Amazon and Google, who similarly ask reviewers to analyze some recordings as well. Each of the companies say it's a key way to help improve their systems.

The Siri recordings sometimes include private conversations including discussions with doctors and sexual encounters, according to the Guardian. The recordings don't have identifiable information, Apple told the paper, and they're analyzed in secure facilities.

Apple has positioned its services and devices as bastions of privacy at a time when tech companies, including Facebook and Google, are under increased scrutiny for how they collect and distribute people's data. The company keeps Siri recordings for two years, though identifying information is removed from the file after six months.

