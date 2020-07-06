Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook CEOs to appear at antitrust hearing on July 27

Angela Lang/CNET

The CEOs of US tech giants Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are set to appear at an antitrust hearing on July 27. The news came from Rep. David Cicilline, as reported by Recode and confirmed by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on July 6. Apple's Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai and Amazon's Jeff Bezos will all testify.

The news follows Cicilline saying in May he would subpoena Bezos to appear at the antitrust hearing after sending an open letter to Bezos calling for his testimony. Bezos agreed to appear in June.

"The only CEO who has expressed reservation about appearing, through a representative, has been Amazon," Cicilline, the chairman of the House Judiciary's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, said in May. "No one in this country is above the law ... nobody is above answering a congressional subpoena."

Cicilline also said the committee's report was planned to be released in March or April, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During a committee hearing in January, smaller tech firms complained about unfair business practices from the tech giants.

Apple, Amazon and Cicilline didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook and Google didn't provide a comment, instead referring questions to the committee.

Still ongoing are the separate antitrust investigations into Google by state attorneys general and the Justice Department.