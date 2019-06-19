Apple expands repairs to nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores in US

Best Buy

Have a busted iPhone but live closer to a Best Buy than an Apple Store? You now have a new option for properly repairing your phone.

On Wednesday Apple announced that it would be expanding its repairs program with Best Buy, bringing certified support to nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores in the US. The repairs are backed by Apple, with the iPhone maker touting that Best Buy's Geek Squad has "nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians ready to make same-day iPhone repairs or to service other Apple products."

The partnership isn't the first time that Apple has tapped Best Buy to help with repairs, with the two companies partnering in 2017 to bring Apple's iPhone screen repair machines into Best Buy's stores.

"If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly," Tara Bunch, Apple's vice president of AppleCare, said in a statement. "We're always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we're excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it's even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them."

The move will also bring more Apple-certified repairs to states that lack Apple Stores, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

When combining the Best Buy expansion with its existing authorized service providers and Apple Stores, Apple says that eight out of 10 customers in the US are now within 20 minutes of a location that can help fix their devices.

