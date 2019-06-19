Apple expands repairs to nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores in US

Have a busted iPhone but live closer to a Best Buy than an Apple Store? You now have a new option for properly repairing your phone.
On Wednesday Apple announced that it would be expanding its repairs program with Best Buy, bringing certified support to nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores in the US. The repairs are backed by Apple, with the iPhone maker touting that Best Buy's Geek Squad has "nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians ready to make same-day iPhone repairs or to service other Apple products."
The partnership isn't the first time that Apple has tapped Best Buy to help with repairs, with the two companies partnering in 2017 to bring Apple's iPhone screen repair machines into Best Buy's stores.
"If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly," Tara Bunch, Apple's vice president of AppleCare, said in a statement. "We're always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we're excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it's even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them."
The move will also bring more Apple-certified repairs to states that lack Apple Stores, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.
When combining the Best Buy expansion with its existing authorized service providers and Apple Stores, Apple says that eight out of 10 customers in the US are now within 20 minutes of a location that can help fix their devices.
Read more: Best Buy's flash sale has some of the lowest iPad prices ever
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
iPhone Update
-
reading•Apple expands repairs to nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores in US
-
Jun 18•Google Drive and Photos are breaking up. How to keep your photos in sync when they do
-
Jun 18•How to survive with an iPhone and a Windows computer
-
Jun 18•Get the most money when you sell or trade in your phone
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple expands repairs to nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores in US
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.