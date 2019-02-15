Apple ditches five mineral suppliers over failure to pass human rights audits

Apple removed five smelters and refiners from is supply chain for failing to pass or not being willing to participate in human rights audits, according to its 2018 Conflict Minerals Report, which it filed Friday along with its Supplier Responsibility report.
In 2018, the iPhone maker identified eight potential incidents "involving the police in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and/or the DRC army in connection with a variety of alleged illicit activities," the report said. Three incidents have closed while five remain open with investigations in progress, though details weren't provided in the report.
"Apple is deeply committed to upholding human rights across its global network of suppliers," the company wrote in the report. "Through its strict supplier standards, Apple commits to use minerals in its products that do not directly or indirectly finance armed conflict or benefit armed groups."
More than 250 smelters and refiners in Apple's supply chain passed the company's auditing process in 2018.
This isn't Apple's first time letting go of suppliers. The company reported in March that it identified 44 "core violations" of labor rules in 2017 at its supplier facilities, including underage workers and debt-bonded labor. In January 2018, China Labour Watch allegedly discovered an Apple supplier was paying workers low wages and letting them work long hours in an unsafe environment. Apple sent auditors to verify the claims following the report.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Samsung's foldable and 5G phones may share the spotlight on Feb. 20.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Apple ditches five mineral suppliers over failure to pass human rights audits
-
Feb 15•Apple Beats 'NBA Collection' headphones court Lakers, Celtics, 76ers fans
-
Feb 15•Walmart President's Day sale: Discounts on big TVs, gaming laptops, older iPhones and more
-
Feb 15•No-frills wireless headphones that sound surprisingly good
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple ditches five mineral suppliers over failure to pass human rights audits
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.