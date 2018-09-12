Apple didn't introduce AirPods 2, but did it tease them?

Enlarge Image Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Shortly after the Apple event ended I wrote a story about what new products Apple didn't announce at the event. One of those products was the AirPods 2 -- or whatever Apple plans to call them. A lot of people expected Apple to introduce them today.

Not only didn't it mention new AirPods but we got nothing on its AirPower Wireless Charging Pad (announced last year) or a wireless charging case for the AirPods (teased last year).

I promptly got an email from a reader:

You and everyone else mentioned that Apple did not reveal the AirPods 2 today but in fact it did. Watch that intro video with the 'Mission Impossible' music closely again. The woman pauses and says Hey Siri to activate Siri without touching the AirPods she has in place. That is an AirPods 2' feature. I think Apple was teasing it but no one noticed because everyone was focused on what was in the case. What do you think? Thanks!

Indeed, the moment occurs at 2:13 of the video (you can see a replay here). The actor says, "Hey, Sir, what's the fastest way to Steve Jobs Theater?" Clutching that attache case, she never touches her AirPods (or whatever phone she might have in her pocket) to activate Siri. This always-on, hands-free Siri feature was rumored to be one of the new features coming to the next-gen AirPods.

I have an email into Apple asking whether there's anything to the little hands-free Siri moment -- or not -- and will update the post if I get a response. Until then, feel free to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section.